TUPELO - Sunny skies, periodic breezes and freshly planted cherry blossom trees greeted attendees of the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday afternoon.
Residents from Tupelo and the surrounding areas gathered in Ballard Park from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. to enjoy Japanese culture. The annual cultural event returns after a two-year pause, caused by COVID-19.
“It’s lovely to see everybody out here,” said Alex Farned, Tupelo Parks and Recreation director and committee-chair for the festival.
The Cherry Blossom Festival was hosted by the Japan-America Society of Mississippi (JASMIS), Tupelo Parks and Recreation and Toyota Mississippi in partnership with the consulate-general of Japan in Nashville. Together, they work towards one passion: bringing cities and cultures together, said Mayor Todd Jordan.
There were tables for rice pounding, brush-writing and origami, Japanese fashion and the consulate-general of Japan in Nashville, a water balloon game, festival t-shirts for sale, flower arranging, sushi-sampling and snacks, and foster care information. Attendees also enjoyed sumo-wrestling following the program speakers and performances.
Since 2016, the festival has grown into a great community event that fosters partnerships, Jordan said. Special thanks was given to Toyota Mississippi, the primary sponsor. Their arrival in Northeast Mississippi contributed to the community’s growing diversity and celebration of it.
“In North Mississippi and Tupelo, we’re loving and giving people. We just like to have these cultures come together,” Jordan said.
Japan plays an integral role in the state, with Japanese companies employing more than 15,000 individuals throughout Mississippi. The relationship extends to more than just business, said Masahiko Mitsumoto, deputy-consul general of Japan in Nashville. It was his first visit to Tupelo, and he saw the cherry blossoms - known as sakura - as a representation of the importance of cultural exchanges.
“I hope, with this festival, you will deepen your understanding of Japan while also creating and strengthening friendships, which help this partnership grow and thrive just like the cherry blossom tree,” Mitsumoto said.
See Danny McArthur's short series on Japanese culture in Northeast Mississippi from October 2021:
»‘A GREAT FRIENDSHIP’: Japanese and southern cultures blend in Northeast Mississippi
»'A WIDE PERSPECTIVE': Learning Japanese, American culture through language and education
»A BLEND OF CULTURES: Celebrations, customs forge multicultural connections for Japanese, local community
The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (NMSO) partnered with the Japan-America Society of Mississippi and the North Mississippi Cherry Blossom Festival to host pianist Miki Sawada as part of its goal of collaboration, said NMSO conductor Steven Byess.
Sawada peformed “Sakura, Sakura”, a traditional Japanese folk song, “Fantasie nègre No. 2 in G Minor” by Forence Price, an Arkansas native who was the first African American woman to have her work played by a major orchestra, and “Deep River”.
Her Tupelo debut comes just three weeks before the fifth chapter of her Gather Hear Tour. Sawada will visit all 50 states with a piano in a van, playing wherever people gather in the hopes of connecting with others through music.
Prior to the festival, Sawada performed in Tupelo Public Schools on March 24, and played Tchaikovsky Concerto no. 1 with NMSO, cond. Steven Byess, on March 26.
Attendees were also treated to music from the Tupelo Suzuki Association, martial arts demonstrations from Two Dragons Martial Arts in Tupelo and Memphis-based nonprofit Mid South Aikido, and Japanese dancing.
Every year, the consul-general donates cherry blossom trees to plant. Festival organizers plan to continue planting until there are 1,000 trees. The Japan America Society’s role is to make Tupelo known not just in Mississippi, but all over the United States, said Japan-America Society of Mississippi President Paul Y. Tashiro.
“Maybe 10 years after this, this will be the Tupelo, not only known for Elvis Presley, but now, this place is known as having a beautiful lake encircled by the cherry blossom trees,” Tashiro said.