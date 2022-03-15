HOUSTON • Larry Harris entered the medical field by chance.
Over a four-decade career, Harris has been an emergency management technician (EMT), paramedic, deputy coroner and now the Chickasaw County coroner. At every step of the way, there have been mentors and supporters who helped him reach his current position.
After high school, Harris initially pursued architectural drafting. It was a natural progression from his hobby of drawing houses with a friend. He was four years into working at a nursing home when Henry Weir, then the director of ambulances at Houston Hospital Inc., asked Harris if he wanted to work with ambulances.
When he began working as an EMT in the early 1980s, he initially questioned his decision.
“It takes a special person to go into that emergency medical field,” Harris said. “I guess I proved myself wrong.”
Approximately 13 years into his career, Harris joined the North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo staff. While there, his friend Tonya Sanderson encouraged him to go to paramedic school. Her assistance helped him become a paramedic.
Though entering the field was initially a challenge, Harris has repeatedly leaned on his experiences during his 30 years as a paramedic. His three years as a paramedic supervisor taught him how to be a leader. He worked well with his team, and he learned to have faith in his decisions, even if it wasn’t something everyone agreed with.
“It’s very challenging, fast-paced; you have to think quick — make difficult decisions,” Harris said. “You kind of learn to take that and go with it.”
Harris still looks up to Weir as his mentor for getting him into the EMS field, and said without Sanderson, he would not be where he is now. He tries to remain involved in the community with the Houston Volunteer Fire Department and assisting county agencies, and remains an architectural drafter.
Becoming coroner
Harris said he wanted to be a coroner to extend his medical career and learn even more about his field.
He initially ran for the post in 2015, but didn’t make the runoff election. The man who did become coroner, Michael Fowler, brought him on as an deputy coroner.
Fowler retired in 2021, leaving the position open. Harris served as coroner in the interim, spurring his second — this time successful — run for the position.
Harris said he loves the work.
“I’ve been here all my life, and I feel this is where I need to be to assist,” Harris said. “This is just another way to give back to the citizens of Chickasaw County.”
It can be a challenging job, with unusual hours and a demanding emotional toll. Still, Harris said his family and friends have been a constant source of support. His children, Jameica McCoy and Lequinton Harris, and sister Wynn Franklin were there at each step of his career. The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Linda Griffin was his backbone through it all, helping as an assistant coroner.
Harris said his goal as coroner is to maintain the integrity, professionalism and empathy of the coroner’s office. Being coroner involves doing a lot of work that’s not documented, Harris said, whether that’s helping elderly people, educating on preventable deaths, or helping families through their bereavement. Often, he stays and prays with families, and does follow up after. He tries to be available to the citizens of Chickasaw County anytime day or night.
“Most people think that the role of a coroner is to just to come in and sign death certificates,” he said. “But I want the people of Chickasaw County to understand that I am here for them, any kind of help that they need.”