TUPELO — The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents.
The Early Pregnancy Class, which is recommended during the first five months of pregnancy, will be taught Mondays, Feb. 10 and 17. Classes meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and topics include physical and emotional changes, discomforts of pregnancy, nutrition, fetal growth and development, tests of fetal well-being and concerns about the newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Online/Live Hybrid Class includes only two live classes with three to four weeks between to allow prospective parents time to view the online content. The sessions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 24 and March 23. The live sessions include a brief review, hospital tour and opportunity to ask questions. This class requires computer/internet access.
The free Preparation for Cesarean Birth class is designed to prepare parents for a planned or repeat Cesarean delivery. The class will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
After their seventh month of pregnancy, women are encouraged to plan a preadmission visit to the hospital at 1 p.m. any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, except for the week of Christmas. Information is provided about the hospital stay and transition from hospital to home, as well as a tour of the facility.
The Breastfeeding Class is designed for women who have chosen to breast-feed as well as for women who have not yet decided upon a feeding method. The class meets from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call the NMMC Women’s Hospital at (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.