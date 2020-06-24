TUPELO — The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents. Class size is limited to 10, and safety precautions will be followed.
The free Sibling Class, designed to prepare children ages 3-9 for the arrival of a newborn, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Children are taught what a newborn looks like and does, as well as how they can help care for their new brother or sister.
Parents and caregivers may register for a free Infant/Child CPR Class from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 25. The class is also offered at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A free Grandparenting Class is also offered Saturday, July 25, to discuss the unique role played by grandparents of a newborn. The class meets from 1-3 p.m.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call the NMMC Women’s Hospital at (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.