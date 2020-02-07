TUPELO —The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents.
The Early Pregnancy Class, which is recommended during the first five months of pregnancy, will be taught Mondays, March 2 and 9. Classes meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and topics include physical and emotional changes, discomforts of pregnancy, nutrition, fetal growth and development, tests of fetal well-being and concerns about the newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Class meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday for five weeks, March 24-April 21. Topics include labor and delivery, pain relief measures, Cesarean birth, care after delivery and caring for a newborn.
The free Preparation for Cesarean Birth class is designed to prepare parents for a planned or repeat Cesarean delivery. The class will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
After their seventh month of pregnancy, women are encouraged to plan a preadmission visit to the hospital at 1 p.m. any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, except for the week of Christmas. Information is provided about the hospital stay and transition from hospital to home, as well as a tour of the facility.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call the NMMC Women’s Hospital at (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.