TUPELO • A regional children’s advocacy group has asked local supervisors to provide financial support for the nonprofit's recent expansion into Lee County.
Representatives with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of North Mississippi attended the Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday morning to request almost $10,000 in a one-time donation, which would go toward the organization's functions for the next fiscal year.
Erin Smith, Founding Executive Director of CASA of North Mississippi, said since her organization began its work with Lee County’s youth court system in January, it has hired a local volunteer coordinator, gathered seven volunteers and worked with 18 children.
“Once the child comes into state custody as a foster child, that is when we come in," she said.
Smith called the employees and volunteers at CASA “investigators.”
“We provide information to the courts and make recommendations,” she told supervisors.
CASA is a local nonprofit branch of a national organization that works with the court systems to appoint volunteers to support foster children. Smith created the local branch of CASA in 2018 and has worked solely in Oxford and Lafayette County.
Smith said her goal was to expand to the whole of North Mississippi by 2025. With this growth, shrinking federal funds and nonexistent state funding, Smith said the origination has had to rely on additional support from local municipalities and counties along with private donations.
The nonprofit has requested $146,186 from the federal Victims of Crime Act grant, but Smith said she does not expect to receive the full amount. In order to receive the grant, Smith said her organization must match 20% of the funds. That money is generally raised through government and private donations.
When asked, Smith said the county’s donation would fund victim services, training, and travel.
CASA Board member and volunteer Adam Miller of Saltillo spoke on the importance of the organization’s work and the gaps they help fill between foster children and an overburdened Department of Child Protection Services.
“One social worker may have 30 kids, and there is no way they can keep up,” he said. “CASA comes in and really helps with that. CASA volunteers are in it because they want to be, and they are doing it to help the children.”
Board President and District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan told the Daily Journal he believed the organization was an asset to Lee County but said the board would not commit to making the donation until it knew its revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
“We will have to see where we stand with our revenue,” he said. “If we approve it, we’d just approve it with our other budget items. (CASA) sounds like a great organization, but it is hard to select which ones you fund and which ones you don’t.”
City Administrator Bill Benson told the Daily Journal preparations had already begun for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and more discussion on the donation would come up during the broader discussion of the budget.
The county must approve its budget for the 22-23 fiscal year by Sept. 15.