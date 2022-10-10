Eleven prizes were awarded during Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association’s Annual Chili Fest on Friday, Oct. 7, during the Fall into Tupelo Fall Festival.
The winners were:
• First Place “Make Ya Wanna Slap Your Mama Good!” – Renasant Bank Second Place “Better Luck Next Year” – Ken Jeter Store
• Most Original Recipe “Everything But the Kitchen Sink” – CB&S Bank Most Unique Taste “Mystifying Oomph” – Community Bank
• Crowd Favorite (voted on by attendees) – Tupelo Fire Department Best Presentation “Serve It Up Right” – Renasant Bank
• Best Team Spirit “Rowdiest Cooks!” – Tupelo Fire Department Best Costumes “Sauciest Get Up!” – Renasant Bank
• Most Creative Tent “Most Souped Up Kitchen” – First Choice Bank Most Original Theme “Supreme Scheme” – Gum Tree Mortgage Honorable Mention - Barnes Crossing Automotive
Seventeen teams competed in this year’s Chili Fest. Each team cooked its own chili recipe and provided samples for the attendees, who were then able to vote for “Crowd Favorite.” All other prizes were awarded by a panel of judges. The prize is a trophy engraved with the team’s winning category.
Chili Fest was held as a part of Fall into Tupelo, a new two-day event featuring Chili Fest, Family Fun Day and Down on Main concert.
Fall into Tupelo was sponsored by the city of Tupelo, Renasant Bank, Toyota Mississippi, Coca-Cola, Mitchell Distributing, B&B Concrete, CB&S Bank, FNB Bank, J.E. Vance and Company, Sloan Landscape Architecture and StorageMax.
