In this file photo from Oct. 11, 2019, a competitor in Downtown Tupelo's annual Chili Fest competition serves a bowl of piping hot chili. After taking last year off, the event will return for its 21st iteration this Friday.
In this file photo from October 11, 2019, Chris Miller, Jason Graham and Brian Walls with the Simmer Down Chili Team scoop up samples of their chili for passersby to enjoy at the 20th Annual Chili Fest at the Farmers Depot in Tupelo Friday.
TUPELO • With the leaves browning, the air growing crisp and the days getting shorter, this weekend is the perfect time for a piping hot bowl of delicious chili.
After taking last year off, Downtown Tupelo's annual Chili Fest will return for its 21st iteration Friday, Oct. 8. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm for $5. Dinner, which will include a chance to tase the entries of all participating teams' chilis and a bowl of chili provided by Jim Beane at Bar-B-Que by Jim and a drink, will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets for dinner are $10.
The event will be located at the end of South Broadway, behind the Silver Moon Club in Downtown Tupelo. Mitchell Distributing will provide a portable beer garden, and The Blind Eye DJ is performing during dinner and the tasting competition.
More than just lines of tables and steaming bowls of chili, competitors in the annual contest typically dress and up and decorate their booths in an effort to pull guests over their way. Before the night ends at 10 p.m., event organizers will announce first and second place winners for the teams with the top-two bowls of chili. There will also be designations for the crowd favorite recipe, the most original recipe, and best costume.
Lunch and dinner tickets can be purchased on-site. Those who want to test their chili recipes against some of the best in the area can still enter the chili cook-off competition for $50.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
This is the second Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association (DTMSA) event under the leadership of Lucia Randle, DTMSA's newest director. Randle previously served as communications director for the city of Tupelo from 2019 until September of this year.
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was formed as Tupelo Main Street in 1990 by downtown Tupelo business owners and Tupelo city officials. DTMSA's events bring approximately 80,000 visitors to Tupelo's downtown annually.
DTMSA's next event is Holiday Open House on Nov. 5 and 6.