djr-2022-12-02-news-shelter-fundraiser-twp1

Human Society volunteer Chris Maynard poses with her pets, Sissy and Happy, at the Christmas Critters fundraiser photo backdrop located at Spanish Village in front of the Hearing Services of Tupelo office. The fundraiser will open to the public next Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Spanish Village.

 Thomas Wells

TUPELO — Local humane society advocates hope an upcoming fundraiser will provide a little Christmas cheer to the tenants of area animal shelters.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you