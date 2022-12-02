TUPELO — Local humane society advocates hope an upcoming fundraiser will provide a little Christmas cheer to the tenants of area animal shelters.
The Christmas Critters fundraiser benefiting the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society and other area rescues is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spanish Village Complex on Thomas Street in Tupelo. Families and individuals are invited to drop by with their pets to take photos in front of a holiday backdrop alongside cutouts, including Will Ferrell as Buddy the elf from the movie “Elf,” Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold from the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and Grogu, also known as “Baby Yoda,” from “The Mandalorian.”
Along with the photos, bags of dog treats and goods will be available for $3 apiece. Contents of the bag will be random; some will even include $20 gift cards from local businesses. The event will also feature a raffle for a dog coat provided by national online pet retailer Chewy.
All proceeds will go to the Humane Society unless individuals specify other rescues.
Kathy Bailey, co-owner of WilKat and sponsor of the free event, called the fundraiser a “fun opportunity to help the shelters.”
“The Humane Society always has needs,” said Bailey, who works at Hearing Services of Tupelo, located within Spanish Village. “All they have to do is get out and take photos … All dogs need to be on a leash, but for family, it's optional. We are putting the fun in the fundraiser.”
Joy Deason, interim director of the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society, knows the needs of local shelters better than most. She said support from fundraising events like Christmas Critters plays an important role in helping shelters care for animals, while also giving people a fun activity in which to take part with their pets.
“Pets are a gift,” Deason said. “They make our families complete. They offer comfort and unconditional love, and we have a lot of unconditional love here.”
Chris Maynard, who volunteers for the Humane Society, praised the fundraiser before taking photos Wednesday. She brought two dogs she rescued from the shelter named Happy and Sissy. Happy, a long-hair dog, recently arrived at the shelter with obvious signs of neglect, including extreme matting.
“I really am crying,” she said. “Just thinking about how far they’ve come, and then that picture touches me.”
As part of its Santa Paws program, the organization is also trying to shore up its supplies on everyday needs, including Purina Dog and Puppy food, Purina cat and kitten food, cleaning supplies, blankets, toys, cat beds, scratch boards, treats and general supplies.
Deason also noted the shelter kicked off its holiday campaign. She said the goal of the campaign is to have 20 of its longest-term residents adopted, noting they would highlight one pet a day for 20 days and have discounts of between 10-50% on all adoptions during the campaign.
“I truly believe as an animal lover that dogs and cats enrich ourselves, so what better gift,” Deason said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.