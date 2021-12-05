TUPELO • Heather Sartin founded Guardian Angels with the simple desire to see assisted living residents receive more for Christmas.
Sartin, activity director at the Magnolia Manor of Tupelo, started a Christmas ministry, called the Guardian Angel Elderly Outreach Ministry, her first year at the manor. She teamed up with three local teachers in her church, and, together with their local schools, they adopted 90 residents and put together a laundry basket full of items for each.
On Christmas Eve, they delivered the gifts, knocking in residents’ doors while holding the baskets and saying, “Merry Christmas, love Jesus.”
Residents loved it. So did Sartin.
“They literally were shocked and fell apart, because I tried to have their favorite snacks in there that I know they like,” Sartin said. “It literally just changed my life, actually, for the better.”
That simple gesture showed Sartin how much residents appreciate the little things. One resident was shocked and thankful to receive a case of Coke because it was her favorite drink and she couldn’t always go to the store to get it.
For residents who use most of their income on rent, receiving the basket treats feels like a luxury.
“They get tickled to death over the Coke, over a new blanket, anything in here. It means something to them,” Sartin said. “This is Christmas for them.”
The second year, they provided enough baskets for 600 residents at Magnolia Manor and the rest of the Hickory Senior Living family, as well as unaffiliated facilities.
Since those early years, they’ve grown to serve as many as 1,200 residents. They now deliver baskets on Christmas Day.
Sartin packs gifts into laundry baskets so that everything is reusable. Each basket comprises basic needs like socks, T-shirts, toothpaste, hairspray, snack food, deodorant, hair shampoo or body powder. They next focus on snack candies and soft drinks, nail polish for women and other items so that residents receive more than just necessities.
The baskets mean a lot of residents such as Kathryn Greene, who received two Christmas baskets in her approximately three years at Magnolia Manor. She has used and appreciated everything in her baskets, but is especially thankful for donations such as a throw, coats, candy, chips and lotion.
“The first Christmas I was here, I had a big ol’ basket, and it had just everything in it,” Greene said. “It’s amazing what Heather does to work hard to get all this stuff, and I appreciate her.”
The past three years, they have also requested baby dolls for specific residents. In general, they ask for stuffed animals so residents like Greene can give them to their grandchildren during visits or keep the stuffed animals themselves, Sartin said.
Now in its 10th year, the program keeps gaining momentum. Each year, more and more assisted living resident ask to be recipients.
Community support sustains it. A local church provides use of its gym to separate laundry baskets by building. Guardian Angels partnered with hospice representatives to host an annual Womenless Beauty Pageant for a couple of years to raise money for the ministry. Local businesses have also collected items.
Sartin has found this show of love from the community astounding.
“I was very overwhelmed with the support,” she said.
Typically, Sartin encourages people to donate anything they think a resident would like to receive, with the exception of any sharp objects, candles, or anything that may pose a risk. In the past, families have adopted residents. After filling their laundry baskets with necessities, some families opt to put in a few luxuries like gently used items, a picture frame, pillow, or figurine.
Fundraising proceeds are used to fill empty baskets so they can serve an even greater number of people. Despite COVID-19 hurting fundraising last year and economic challenges this year, Sartin is determined to continue the ministry. Through partnering with the United Way of NEMS, she’s already been able to get additional community involvement.
She hopes to help as many residents as possible this year. She encourages the community to get involved in adopting a resident, delivering items to the United Way of NEMS, or donating funds.
“There’s never too much respect that you can give to this generation, and I would love for the younger generation to keep respecting our elders,” Sartin said. “It’s because of them that we have everything that we do.”