TUPELO • Mayor-elect Todd Jordan won’t be a Lee County supervisor for much longer, but his wife will be.
On Monday, Jordan submitted his resignation to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, effective June 30. The county board voted to temporarily appoint his wife, Christy Jordan, to serve in his place until a special election can be conducted.
“I want to thank each one of you for the support, knowledge, and guidance during my time in serving the great citizens of Lee County,” Jordan wrote in his resignation letter. “I will forever be grateful for everything you have shared with me, and I look forward to working with you as Mayor.”
Christy Jordan, 47, is an administrator for the Tupelo Public School District. She previously told the Daily Journal that, if appointed, she would serve on an interim basis to “carry out Todd’s vision.”
“I would be ready to serve if I am appointed,” she said on June 8, the night Todd Jordan won the mayoral race.
Both Todd and Christy Jordan are expected to be sworn into office at 9 a.m. on July 1. This would likely be the first time – at least in recent history – where the spouse of the mayor of Tupelo will simultaneously serve as an official in a county office.
Christy Jordan previously told the Daily Journal that although she will be employed by two different public bodies, she does not believe there will be any type of conflict of interest because TPSD is a municipal school system and the other is a county office.
Jordan also said she checked with the school district’s human resources department to see if she could ethically and legally be employed by the two public bodies, and they raised no objections.
Officials at the school district, through a spokesman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Jordan’s appointment.
Todd Jordan’s tenure on the Lee County Board of Supervisors has been brief, but he participated in several important decisions over the past year-and-a-half.
He was the only supervisor to vote against instituting a mask mandate for county-owned properties, rejected calls to relocate a Confederate monument in downtown Tupelo and joined other supervisors in asking for the power to place a countywide sales tax increase on a ballot for voter approval.
Whenever a vacancy occurs in a county or county district office, state law allows the board of supervisors to temporarily appoint someone to serve in the vacancy until a special election can be conducted.
The state’s election code also requires the board of supervisors to notify county election commissioners within 10 days of a vacancy to trigger a special election. The next board meeting will occur on July 6, which is when the board will officially declare that a vacancy exists.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney told the Daily Journal that if Jordan were to vacate his seat, the special election would take place on Nov. 2. It is unclear when the qualification period would open for residents to run for the seat.