Christie Jordan, left, listens to stories from other members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 20, 2021, during a reception honoring her six months as an interim supervisor. With her successor, Wesley Webb, sworn into office on Monday, Jordan officially stepped down from the post.
Christie Jordan, left, listens to stories from other members of the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 20, 2021, during a reception honoring her six months as an interim supervisor. With her successor, Wesley Webb, sworn into office on Monday, Jordan officially stepped down from the post.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Billy Joe Holland, right, presents Christie Jordan with a gift on Dec. 20, 2021, during a reception honoring her six months as an interim supervisor.
TUPELO • After nearly half a year serving on the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Christy Jordan has ended her tenure as the interim representative of District 3.
Christy Jordan, an administrator for the Tupelo Public School District, was appointed as temporary District 3 supervisor beginning in July. Her husband, Todd Jordan, previously held the seat until being elected mayor of Tupelo caused him to resign.
On Monday, Wesley Webb was formally installed as the newest District 3 supervisor after winning a special election in November, brining to a close a six-month period in which Christy Jordan was simultaneously an assistant principal at Tupelo Middle School, a Lee County supervisor and first lady of the city of Tupelo.
“I definitely learned a lot,” Jordan said during a short reception in her honor, Monday. “It was a great opportunity, getting to be a voice for the people, and I think we were really productive.”
Sitting in the boardroom a final time, Jordan said she was proud to complete some unfinished business..
“I kind of finished out the things that my husband, Todd Jordan, had started,” she said. “It was his vision, but I had to make sure that I went ahead and carried that out.”
Jordan said there are more moving parts to being a public figure than she assumed when she took office, from examining road conditions to providing disaster response.
“A lot of people don’t realize that, as a supervisor, you don’t really sleep through a storm,” Jordan said. “You sleep with your clothes on the end of the bed because, when the storm is over, you’ve got to get out there fast to mark trees in the road, put up cones and call 911. You have to be ready.”
She said he hopes to continue using the energy she brought to the supervisor's position to her role as the first lady for the city.
When Jordan was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board of Supervisors, she said she wouldn't run for her husband's seat during November's special election.
But when asked if she would run for any elected office in the future, Jordan said she was thinking seriously about the possibility.
“It’s definitely something that I would consider,” she said, adding that she didn’t run for the supervisor’s seat this year because it “wasn’t the right time.”