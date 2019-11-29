Special
Bible Study Fellowship, an in-depth Bible study for women, meets from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at The Orchard, 1379 Coley Road in Tupelo. For information, call (662) 844-0427 or visit bsfinternational.org.
Second Baptist MBC in Verona will host SHDBA/GPBSC 5th Saturday’s usher workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. All area church pastors, deacons and ushers are asked to attend and register upon arrival. For more information, call Lanette Westbrook at 662-213-8905 or Mary Troope at 601-672-2715.
Music
Blackwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a pre-Christmas music and fellowship at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The theme is “A Merry Heart,” (Proverbs 17:22). Area choirs, male choruses, soloists, praise dancers and others are invited to participate and to render A&B selections. The Rev. Preston Everett is pastor. The church is located at 30305 Carmargo Road, Nettleton.
East Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, featuring the Mighty Gospel Warriors, True Trinity Mass Choir, Group-to-Praise and the Golden Echoes. Admission is free, but an offering will be received during the program. For more information, contact Charles Golden at 662-297-0742.
Palmetto Baptist Church will have Pam Gardner “Still Blessed” singing gospel and Christmas music at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The church is located in the Palmetto Community just off the Palmetto Road West of Verona.
Other
Bethel CME Church will host its first Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at Bethel Church in Guntown. The public is invited to attend. Contact Dorris Harris at 662-213-1220 for information. The Rev. Aretha Ruffin is host pastor.
Palestine M.B. Church will host its Harvest and Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the church, 2741 County Road 402, Houston. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Gregory Wright, pastor of Center Hill M.B. Church of Houlka. The Rev. Travis Holmes is pastor.
Palestine United Methodist Church of Nettleton will observe the Advent season with a study book, “Written in the Stars,” lighting an Advent candle each Sunday during worship, putting poinsettias in the church in honor, in memory or just for the love of the church. The Rev. Maurice McIntosh is pastor.
Algoma Baptist Church will hold its 28th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7. The event consists of five scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, van or car. The church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
New Zion M.B. Church in Van Vleet will host a 26th anniversary celebration pastor the Rev. Odell Bowens and his wife at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Charlie Barnes, pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church of Starkville. The public is invited to attend.
New Zion M.B. Church, Plantersville, will present “O Holy Night: A Christmas Musical With Flavor,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Special musical guests include Geno Jones and Focus, Brother Paul Cook, the Generation “H” Recorder Choir, the Martin Luther King Crusaders, Next Level, and other surprise guests. Sister Mattie Richardson Fox is program chair and the Rev. Celester Davis is pastor. The public is invited to attend.
Tupelo Christian Women Club will host “Christmas Melodies,” a luncheon and music program, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Tupelo Country Club. The program will be led by Rich Pike, minister of music at The Orchard. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Free child care will be available by reservation. Contact Ruth at 662-842-3945. To make reservations for the luncheon and program, call Virginia at 662-869-5784 by Dec. 6. Reservations that are not cancelled by noon Dec. 9 must be honored.