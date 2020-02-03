TUPELO • City officials are trying to make sure some Tupelo athletes will be competing on artificial turf fields by late February.
Alex Farned, the city’s parks and recreation director, told the Daily Journal on Monday that the city is hoping to install artificial turf this week on some of the baseball fields at Ballard Park in time for a sports tournament on Feb. 20.
"A lot is going to start happening by the end of the week," Farned said.
Workers have already placed gravel on the fields, which will go under the turf.
Farned said artificial turf is needed on the ball fields to save money and to allow more sporting events to continue in the event of light rain.
“Last year, we missed out on 150 teams coming to Tupelo, and this is going to provide us with the avenue to still be able to play on some of these things fields we’ll be able to play during some weather conditions,” Farned said.
Farned said the city will also save money by reducing the number of employee hours that would be spent maintaining a natural grass field. He also said he's received a lot of positive comments from people about the idea of artificial turf.
"People can’t wait for it," he said. "They absolutely are looking forward to the turf. We’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from it. It’s going to be a win-win."
Previously, city leaders voted to award approximately $2.2 million in a bid to Stewart Environmental Construction for the landscaping and installation work associated with the turf, and the city previously had a contract with Sloan Landscape Architecture for designing the plans for installing the turf.
Workers are anticipated to install turf at the other four fields at Ballard Park in April. Turf at the softball fields at Veteran's Park will not be installed until late summer.