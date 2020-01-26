TUPELO • While one new person is joining the ranks of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program committee, three current members are returning to the committee.
The City Council at its latest meeting on Tuesday approved the new appointment of Jon Milstead, who will begin his first four year term among the program’s leadership. The council also approved the re-appointment of Greg Pirkle, C.W. Jackson and Ernie Joyner, all of whom have been on the voluntary committee for more than 15 years.
The vote comes after Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told committee members in a January 2018 meeting that the administration would attempt to start enforcing a recommended term limit of two, four-year terms more heavily to ensure that new people are brought on to the committee.
Lewis told the Daily Journal in 2018 that the members have terms that expire in staggered years to ensure that numerous vacancies don’t arise at one particular time. Now, Lewis told the Daily Journal that the administration has deviated from this position.
“The push was to try and get new people on there, but we are kind of relaxed on that now,” Lewis said. “We know we’re coming up on a new (phase) vote in 2021, so you need the people that have the experience in planning the priorities to remain there to help you prepare for that vote.”
The city’s ordinance for the committee states that members will serve for a term of four years or until their successors are duly appointed and confirmed by the mayor and city council. Lewis said the administration always wants to see new people on city committees, but sometimes it’s better to have experienced people on them, as well.
Pirkle has served as the committee’s chairman since 2001. Although an official list was never presented or approved, it was a possibility that Pirkle and others could roll off the committee this year.
Pirkle told the Daily Journal that the ordinance for the thoroughfare program is a “bit different” and does allow for new people to join the committee and he constantly writes to the mayor and council asking them to appoint new members to the program.
“We always ask the members who are serving currently whether they’re willing to serve again,” Pirkle said. “We need people to come to the meetings and show up, and particularly those who are showing up now. We want to encourage them to continue.”
Milstead, the vice president of planning and property development at the Community Development Foundation, said he is excited to join the committee and the program is something he’s long been a supporter of.
“There was an opportunity for a new member, and the city had talked to me about this,” Milstead told the Daily Journal. “And I said I’d be glad to serve in that capacity. Major Thoroughfare has done some tremendous work over the years, and CDF has been supportive of their work.
Under the Major Thoroughfare Program, a 10-mill property tax levy funds infrastructure upgrades within the city of Tupelo. The special levy was self-imposed by a voter referendum and is scheduled to be renewed a sixth time in 2021.