TUPELO • Residents and visitors will now be able to rent bicycles by using their smartphone and ride them throughout the downtown area.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to allow King City Cycles to place bicycle racks on public sidewalks in the downtown area. The company will place the racks in approximately seven locations across downtown where people can rent them through a smartphone app.
The business was started by Tupelo resident Ethan Nolan who said he felt led to create the company because of an uptick in the number of people riding bikes in the summer. Nolan, who is a member of a local bicycling club, said he feels like the bike sharing business would attract more visitors to the area and give current residents something new to do.
“I’m super excited about this,” Nolan told the Daily Journal. “Honestly, I would like to make the downtown area more interactive.”
Nolan said he thought it would be great if people could ride bikes during Tupelo events like the Elvis Festival, Food Truck Fridays and Down on Main.
“I think it would be awesome if you could ride a bike to see where Elvis bought his first guitar,” Nolan said.
In order to rent the bikes, people will have to download the bike rental app. On the app, the renter will be required to register their information, set up a payment method and scan a QR code to unlock the bike from the rack.
Nolan said he didn’t have a set price on how much the rentals would cost, but said the pricing would be “flexible.”
According to the contract agreement between the business and the city, Tupelo’s Main Street Association director will maintain the permit for the bike sharing stations on the sidewalks. The contract also states the business must maintain proper insurance in order to operate.
“I’m just excited about having a young entrepreneur who steps up to the plate to make an investment in our community,” said Debbie Brangenberg, the director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. “This goes right along with the mayor’s goals and Main Street’s goals for having the ‘cool factor’ in our city.”
Nolan said the bicycles will be tracked with GPS through the app, so renters will not be able to steal the bikes and he can know where the bikes are at all times. He said he plans to start meeting with other stakeholders to begin implementing the business and start placing the racks in the area. He does not have a start date for the rentals.