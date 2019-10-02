TUPELO • The state’s economic development agency has awarded the City of Tupelo a $750,000 grant, which will go toward widening a road in the city to help foster economic development.
Among council members present at the city’s latest City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to accept a Development Infrastructure Program grant from the Mississippi Development Authority to offset construction costs associated with widening West Jackson Street from Airpark Road to Coley Road.
Terri Blissard, the city’s grant administrator, said the city is “thrilled to receive the grant,” and she hopes this grant will contribute toward making the traffic flow better along West Jackson Street.
The city’s Major Thoroughfare Committee voted to make this road project a priority at a previous meeting, where early estimates have indicated the project will cost approximately $3.5 million.
Greg Pirkle, the committee’s chairman, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but has previously said he believes the city should widen the road because there is a lot of economic activity happening in that area of the city.
“There’s a lot of industry out there anyway,” Pirkle said at a July MTC meeting. “A lot of people work out there, and there’s a lot of things happening. But, there are three major projects that are about to take place out there that are going to increase the traffic pretty significantly.”
The city was able to receive the grant in large part because BancorpSouth’s Jackson Street Campus is expanding, where the company plans to add at least 100 new jobs to the facility. In order to maintain the grant, the company must maintain 100 jobs within a certain period of time.
BancorpSouth is headquartered in Tupelo, where it employs more than 4,500 people in eight states. Approximately 1,000 of those are employed in Tupelo with 717 employed at the Jackson Street Campus.
“(BancorpSouth) agrees to inject at least $750,000 into construction and related equipment,” the Memorandum of Understanding adopted between the city and the company reads. “The source of these funds will be BancorpSouth Bank’s internal funds.”
Deniss Bonds, the city’s engineer, said the project is still in the design phase, but once the design is complete, he will present it to the thoroughfare committee with an updated estimate.
“We’re a couple of months away from having a design complete,” Bonds said. "We’re about 75 to 80 percent complete. That’s considering you don’t run into anything along the way.”