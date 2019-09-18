TUPELO • City officials are moving forward with plans to provide water service to the Hive industrial complex by awarding a bid to a construction company to build a water line to the facility.
The Tupelo City Council voted Tuesday to award a bit worth a little over $1 million to Wallace Construction of Columbia, which was the lowest bidder for the project. There were a total of 13 bids for the project.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water & Light, said the city originally budgeted around $1.5 million for the project, which means the city will not spend as much money as it anticipated for the project.
“As you can see, this is great savings for the city of Tupelo,” Timmons told Council members as the meeting on Tuesday.
Timmons told the City Council he conducted research into the company and determined Wallace Construction would be suitable to construct the water line.
“He does a lot of work in the Hattiesburg area, and he does some $2 and $3 million projects down there,” Timmons said.
Timmons told the Daily Journal he anticipates construction work for the project to begin in 45 days.
The city has also acquired a $500,000 grant to construct a water tank at the facility in order to serve water to the complex more efficiently. City officials estimate it will cost $1.7 million to construct the water tank. After the city utilizes the grant, it will pay approximately $1.2 million to pay for the remaining balance of the construction cost.
The Hive is an industrial complex being developed by the Community Development Foundation to grow economic activity in the area.
Jon Milstead, the vice president for planning and property development for CDF, said all of the pieces of the project are falling into place and happening on time.
“It’s typical for infrastructure on "a new industrial complex to take a good bit of time,” Milstead said. Right now, we’re waiting on the first large project, but we don’t have anything ready to announce.”
Local government has invested heavily in the complex with the Lee County Board of Supervisors purchasing the land the complex is being built on for around $3 million.
Currently, no tenants have officially announced plans to locate to the industrial complex, but officials have said they are actively recruiting businesses to come to the area.
The Hive is located to the north of Highway 6, to the south of West Main Street, or Old Highway 6, and to the west of Bissell Road.