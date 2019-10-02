TUPELO • City officials are moving forward with plans to service water to the HIVE industrial complex by awarding construction bids to build a water tank that is being funded without the city using any additional tax dollars.
The Tupelo City Council voted to award a $1.5 million contract to Wallace Construction to build a water tank and a booster station to provide water to the facility. A portion of the money for the project is coming from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District, which is funded through a special sales tax the water district has with the city.
Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water and Light, said the water district previously bought a water line from the city to construct a water line from Harrisburg Baptist Church to what Timmons calls Hancock Ranch.
Now, the city will use the money it received from the water line purchase from the water supply district to build on to the existing line and extend it to the industrial complex.
“The contractor for the pipeline is purchasing his pipe as we speak,” Timmons said. “We should see something on the ground soon.”
The leftover money from the construction of the water line will be used to construct the water tank. Additionally, the city also received a $500,000 grant to help offset the costs associated with the water tank.
Denise Farrah, the district board secretary for the water district, told the Daily Journal they constructed the new line called the “western lateral” to service water to more customers in the area and not only serve the HIVE complex.
“We purchased a line so that we can have a western lateral,” Farrah said. “It will eventually serve other people. That is now what our money goes toward. Our money goes toward the western lateral.”
Farrah said the district only decided to serve water to the area through the line, and what the city decides to do with it is up to them. She said the organization decided to build the line after receiving an opinion from the state Attorney General’s Office saying they could purchase the line with a special sales tax.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said the city has a special sales tax of 7.25% The general sales tax throughout the state is 7%, but the city tacks on additional .25%.
“That money goes into that fund for the water supply,” Lewis said.
The AG’s opinion stated that the water district could purchase the water line from the city through the special sales tax as long as the board of commissioners approved the request.
The Hive is an industrial complex being developed by the Community Development Foundation to grow economic activity in the area.
Local government has invested heavily in the complex, with the Lee County Board of Supervisors purchasing the land the complex is being built on for around $3 million.
Currently, no tenants have officially announced plans to locate to the industrial complex, but officials have said they are actively recruiting businesses to come to the area.
The Hive is located to the north of Highway 6, to the south of West Main Street, or Old Highway 6, and to the west of Bissell Road.