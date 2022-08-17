TUPELO – In a bid to further blight removal and beautification efforts city-wide, the Tupelo City Council purchased multiple properties, including property adjacent to the former Gravlee Lumber building.
“The city recognizes that dilapidated, abandoned properties hinder the property tax value of the surrounding properties,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said. “This administration continues to be proactive in addressing abandoned, vacant properties when it becomes aware of them.”
The council unanimously authorized the purchase of 1112 Chapman Drive for $75,000, 3304 South Green St. for $97,500 and the lot beside the former Gravlee Lumber Co. on Spring Street for $75,000. All three orders point toward blight removal and revitalization as the genesis of the purchases.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the city purchased the properties on Chapman and South Green as part of the city’s neighborhood redevelopment efforts in those areas. The properties were two of between 15 and 20 lots owned by the city for this purpose, Logan said.
Newman noted the purchase of 1112 Chapman St. was in partnership with the Neighborhood Development Corporation in its effort to revitalize the newly formed Jackson West Neighborhood Association.
“The city and NDC have turned efforts into looking at the next phase of revitalization,” he said, noting that Chapman Street, which is part of Jackson West Neighborhood, was its next target. “We continue to see the rehabilitation and new development of properties along West Jackson Street thanks to the NDC.”
Meanwhile, Newman said the administration and Council purchased 3304 South Green St. because it saw the opportunity for future development on its 2.9-acre lot once the city demolished the property's current structure, which he said was vacant and dilapidated.
Gravlee, Garner-Watson properties eyed for redevelopment
The property adjacent to the old Gravlee building is the final piece for the city’s effort to revitalize an area that also includes the former Garner-Watson Ice Plant, Logan said. He noted the city plans to advertise a request for proposal to gauge interest in renovating the three properties.
The city purchased the Gravlee and Garner-Watson locations in May 2020.
Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Neal McCoy, who oversees the project, said the city has had five or six investors interested in the area.
“This is our way of going through the proper process to move on to the next phase of downtown development,” he said. “It is the most logical place to go next after Main Street has been (rehabilitated).”
The goal, McCoy said, is to bring in more entertainment, retail and restaurant opportunities that stay open after 5 p.m. He said another reason the administration chose the location was because of its proximity to Mill Village, which he said is also in the midst of revitalization.
“We are doing this to connect Mill Village to downtown and make it more walkable,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.