TUPELO • Tupelo City Councilmembers have filled an empty position on the Tupelo School District Board of Trustees.
The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Hope Huey to the school board for a five-year term. She replaces Kenneth Wheeler, who has stepped down after serving two terms on the board.
Huey was recommended by Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, who said her fervor for education will make her an invaluable addition to the school board.
“I’ve known her for quite some time. We’ve talked about the Tupelo Public School District on many occasions. She is very passionate, and I think she will be a great addition to the school board,” Jordan told councilmembers during Monday's pre-council meeting.
Huey, a Delta native, has a degree in biology from Tougaloo College and a nursing degree from the University of Mississippi. She previously worked as the nurse coordinator for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s heart failure and cardiac transplant program.
Huey also has three children who have either graduated from or are currently enrolled in Tupelo schools. Her youngest is a freshman at Tupelo High School.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Appointments to the five-member school board are recommended by the Tupelo mayor and authorized by the council. There are no term limits.
Prior to being confirmed by the council, Huey said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve the students and educators of the Tupelo Public School District. She said her parents, educators themselves, instilled in her a respect for the education system.
"I’ve always been an advocate of education," she said before the vote. "I have a sincere gratitude for this appointment."
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis praised Huey during the pre-council meeting.
“She will be a really good representative for the school,” she said.
Wheeler, the director of security at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center, was appointed by former Mayor Jack Reed Jr. in 2012. He was reappointed by former Mayor Jason Shelton in 2017.