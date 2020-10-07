TUPELO • The City Council has approved an emergency request by Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons to spend $60,000 on a sewer pumping station in response to a line break behind Gumtree Park.
Timmons briefed the council this week about the line break, which involved a sewer line located within a hill to the west of Gumtree Park, located off Front Street. A temporary pump is being used to redirect the sewage elsewhere.
Repairing the line break is not feasible, according to Timmons. The hillside over the broken sewer main is the former site of a city dump, and excavation might destabilize the area.
It also might disturb refuse that’s better left buried.
“That would have been the biggest mess I’ve ever seen,” Timmons said of possible excavation. “Who knows what we would have dug up. We might have found a body.”
Instead, Timmons wants to locate a permanent pumping station at the site to route the sewage into a sewer main on Front Street.
“What we’ll do, we’ll go back to the north, to the nearest manhole, we’ll block off the outgoing flow, and then we’ll run the sewage through a pump over into a good line,” Timmons said.
The damaged sewer line serves the Park Hill residential area and Carver Elementary School.
With the council’s approval of the emergency purchase, the TWL director said he should have the new pumping station operational in about two weeks.
“They have the actual pumping station in stock in Birmingham,” Timmons said. “I just need the approval to purchase it.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, who represents the area in question, spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and emphasized the need to take action.
“It has left a bad odor in some of the neighborhoods on Spring Street, and so this is a necessity that we take care of this for the residents,” Davis said.
In response to a question by Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings, Timmons said a fence will secure the new pumping station.