TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday voted to take on $10 million in bonded debt to invest in future city projects, where many of the elected officials said the financial decision was smart and prudent.
After poring over financial figures for the past two months in public meetings, the members of Tupelo City Council present at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously voted to approve the request by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration to take on the debt to construct and renovate some bigger-ticket projects within the city.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that the administration believes this is a good financial decision for the city and will help fund needed projects over the next year.
“These projects will carry us through 2021 on our project list, and they deal with infrastructure and quality of life,” Lewis said. “We’re confident in what we’ve presented to the council.”
Some of the major projects the city plans to invest in with the funds are renovations to the Bel Air Center, infrastructure developments to the Fairpark District, repairs to public streets and the replacement of Fire Station No. 2 on Main Street.
The administration currently plans to spend only $8.9 million of the funds for the current fiscal year and $1.1 million for fiscal year 2021.
“We’re using our available credit in a way where we can help the city,” Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said.
Shelton has repeatedly touted in public meetings that the city is in “great financial shape,” and that the city’s general obligation bond debt has been reduced since he came into office.
“What is remarkable is since this council and our administration took office, the general obligation debt has been reduced by about $13 million,” Shelton previously told council members.
The general obligation bond debt is a subtotal of the city’s total bond debt. While the city’s general obligation debt has decreased, its total debt has increased slightly since Shelton entered into office in 2013. Shelton attributes this slight increase to a different type of bonded debt the city took on to renovate the BancorpSouth Arena.
Numbers provided by the city’s financial department show that when Shelton took office in 2013, the city had $59.7 million in total bonded debt. Now, the city currently has around $60.8 million in total bonded debt.
City officials will start implementing some of the projects outlined in the bonded capital plan later this year.