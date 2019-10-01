TUPELO • City officials are advancing efforts to renovate the BancorpSouth Arena by approving a finalized $15.2 million plan for the project that will mainly go toward awarding construction bids for the project.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, the council unanimously voted to accept 12 different bids and allow the mayor to enter into a contract agreement with the different companies in order for work to begin.
Todd Hunt, the executive director of the arena, said he was excited for the bids to be accepted and thinks the renovation will be able to draw more people into the arena.
“I think this project will enhance our ability to attract larger meetings and events,” Hunt previously told the Daily Journal.
Within the $15.2 million budget, approximately $14.3 million will go toward constructing a new conference center, around $561,000 will go toward renovating the current conference center, $109,000 will go toward adding LED lights around a tower on the property, and $223,000 will go toward renovating bathrooms inside of the main arena.
The final approval of the bids comes after the city increased its initial cost estimates for the project after issues arose with dirt work on the project site.
Mayor Jason Shelton is currently representing the city on a trip in Japan, but previously told the Daily Journal he is satisfied with the bids and cost and believes the renovation project highlights the continued growth of the city.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, said Shelton has been fully briefed on the project and is also glad to see the project coming together.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington told the Daily Journal after the meeting he was glad the project is moving forward.
“It’s a great investment for the city and will improve the quality of life for citizens,” Whittington said.
Additionally, the city also voted to renew its naming rights agreement with BancorpSouth for an additional 12 years. The agreement was set to expire in 2023, but the city voted to extend the agreement until 2035.
Hunt told council members for the first 10 years of the agreement, BancorpSouth will pay $300,000 per year for the naming rights, and they will pay $350,000 per year for the last two years of the next agreement.
They will also pay a one time fee of $500,000 to the arena, and most of that money will go toward the renovation costs if the project runs over budget, according to Hunt.
Dan Rolins, the CEO and chairman of BancorpSouth, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the company was excited to support the Tupelo area by renewing the naming rights agreement.
“The Bancorpsouth Arena and Conference Center is an important cultural and economic engine for our community and a great source of pride for our team at BancorpSouth,” Rollins said.
Construction work is set to begin within the next few weeks.