TUPELO • A majority of the City Council appears poised to confirm FBI agent John Quaka as the next police chief of the All America City.
Mayor Todd Jordan announced Quaka’s nomination on Thursday, but the council must now vote to approve or reject the mayor’s selected candidate. It is expected to do so on Tuesday.
Of the seven-person City Council, five members told the Daily Journal they’ll vote to confirm Quaka: Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones would not say how she plans to vote, but did tell the Daily Journal she declined to meet with Quaka one-on-one this week. Jones has previously criticized the process the mayor has used to select a new police chief.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis could not be reached for comment.
Several members of the Council said they previously knew Quaka before he was nominated for the position. They believe that since he has not previously worked at the police department, he could approach the chief job with a fresh perspective.
Gaston, a first-term Republican, said that she knows Quaka personally, and while she was campaigning for the City Council earlier this year, some members of the police department told her they hoped to see Quaka appointed police chief.
“This is the easiest decision I’ve voted on since I’ve been a part of the council,” Gaston said.
Gaston also said that during her meeting with Quaka, he assured her he was interested in placing more police officers in neighborhoods.
Mims, a Republican, said that he knew Quaka and his family through volunteering at The Orchard Church in Tupelo and believes the FBI officer’s law degree and other credentials can be an asset to the city.
“I’m thrilled, to be honest,” Mims said. “To have a guy with that kind of experience who works outside of the police department is great.”
During his meeting with the nominee, Mims said that Quaka was aware of some of the concerns with the department, including allegations of racism and sexism recently reported by the Daily Journal.
“I think he’s more than equipped to handle them,” Mims said, calling Quaka “passionate about the department.”
Who is John Quaka?
Quaka has a formidable law enforcement resume. He holds a law degree and has 25 years of experience in federal law enforcement.
A Jackson native, Quaka received both undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Mississippi. He also teaches constitutional law classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.
In 1995, a year after being admitted to the Mississippi Bar as a lawyer, Quaka began his FBI career at the Los Angeles Division. He then moved to the Greenville office in the Mississippi Delta, and then the Tupelo office until it closed. He currently works out of the Oxford office, which is an extension of the bureau’s Jackson field office.
In 2006, Quaka spent three months in Afghanistan as an FBI volunteer working alongside an Army Special Forces group.
“We would go on missions and raids with them and try to collect intelligence and evidence on the site,” he told a civic club, according to reporting by the Daily Journal.
The federal agent also had a role in the high-profile investigation into judicial bribery allegations that ultimately led to the prosecution of towering former trial lawyer Richard “Dickie” Scruggs.
Quaka accompanied federal prosecutors on a trip to Washington D.C. to interview former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott in connection with the federal bribery case, as detailed by journalist Curtis Wilkie in his book “The Fall of the House of Zeus.”
The police chief nominee has lived in Tupelo for 20 years. He is married to his wife Vicky and has three children.
If confirmed, Quaka will succeed interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton, who plans to retire in December. Clayton has been interim chief since July, after stepping into the top cop’s job following the retirement of Chief Bart Aguirre.
Initially, 26 people applied for the chief of police job. A citizens’ committee assembled by Jordan narrowed that pool to eight finalists and interviewed all eight.
A further cut reduced the nominees to three, with Jordan making the final selection among those three.
The three finalists were Quaka and two retired members of the Tupelo Police Department, Chuck Bunn and Rusty Haynes, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.
At least two current TPD officers also applied, Chuck McDougald and Tim Bell. Both made the eight-person short list.