TUPELO • City leaders on Monday afternoon decided to reschedule a public meeting that sought to review policies and procedures within Tupelo Police Department.
The Tupelo City Council originally scheduled a work session on police department procedures that was intended to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Now, the public meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The meeting is scheduled to be a joint meeting between the Council and city’s police advisory board. Nettie Davis, the president of the Council, called for the meeting to be rescheduled after some Council members indicated they could not attend the originally scheduled meeting.
Officials from the city’s police department are expected to brief the advisory board and the Council on certain procedures and policies, although it is not known what specific policies will be discussed. The meeting will be open to the public, but members of the public who attend the meeting will not be allowed to ask questions of the police department during the meeting.
Capt. Chuck McDougald, a spokesman for the police department, told the Daily Journal in a statement that an official agenda for the meeting was not yet in place, but the police department in general terms expects to discuss “response to resistance, hiring, promotion and complaint process with the Tupelo City Council.”
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that he expects the police department to discuss around three different topics with the two different groups. After a presentation on the topic, the two groups will be allowed to ask questions to the police department.
“What brought this on was a request from the Council to talk about the police department, and a lot of people have a lot of topics or areas they would like to discuss,” Lewis said.
The meeting comes at a time when around 1,000 people in Tupelo have publicly taken to the streets to protest systemic racism, police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Some community leaders have been meeting with administrators of the Tupelo Police Department to discuss some of their policies and explore the possibility of releasing more police department data online.
Officials in Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration have publicly condemned Floyd’s death, but have not called for any revisions to existing policies and procedures within the police department.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings has been one of the most outspoken locally elected officials on examining procedures within the police department. Jennings has previously called on Shelton to hire more black and minority people within his administration.
Jennings told the Daily Journal that he wants the city to be proactive with its policing procedures and he has several questions regarding policing procedures he wants answered.
“I want to make sure that everybody on the Council, the mayor and the police department are on the same page with what’s going on,” Jennings said.