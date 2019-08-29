TUPELO • With budget hearings underway for the 2020 fiscal year, a majority of elected city officials have said they will vote to keep public transportation in Mayor Jason Shelton’s proposed budget.
One of the key votes to secure the transit system is Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, who has previously been skeptical of renewing the transit system.
Whittington said he will vote to keep the program in the city’s budget because he thinks the program is affordable, but said he does not want the program competing with local taxi companies.
“It’s a need we can fill and it's not going to cost a tremendous amount of money,” Whittington said. “I think we can get more and more participation from the private sector.”
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, told the City Council that the city could potentially secure approximately $50,000 in sponsorship fees from local industries to help offset some of the costs for the program.
“The $50,000 we're talking about is a projection,” Lewis told the Council. “We haven't worked the details out. I don't want to mislead anyone. We've had discussions with Toyota, and I told them where I thought we were going. Eventually we're going to have some sponsorships, and eventually Tupelo can't carry this.”
Lewis later told the Daily Journal the $50,000 was simply a goal the mayor’s administration has set for sponsorships and there is no guarantee the city will receive that specific level of funding. The city has not received any sponsorship money for the program yet.
However, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi has been a major supporter of the city’s public transportation system and has conducted studies of the public transportation system.
Kathryn Ragsdale, the manager of corporate communications for the company, told the Daily Journal the city has been in communication with Toyota’s main corporate headquarters about the potential sponsorship, but the details are still being worked out.
“We’re continuing to consider ways to support Tupelo Transit,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale said in the future, she would like to see Toyota employees be able to utilize the transit system to be transported to and from work.
Another swing vote for the program’s renewal is Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, who said he would support the program because he believes the cost of the system is affordable and most of the people who use the system are senior adults or people who are disabled.
“I’ve had some of my friends who are blind who use it,” Palmer said. “I really believe the council will support (public transit).”
Palmer also said he does not want to see the transit system compete with taxi companies.
Residents are encouraged to call the transportation system 48 hours in advance to secure transportation to a destination, but Steve Gaines, the director of the organization that manages Tupelo Transit, has said his company tries to service residents no matter how much advance notice they give the company.
Lewis told the council he has communicated with the company to enforce a policy of not picking residents up if they do not reserve a ride at least six hours in advance.
Other council members who said they would support public transportation are Ward 3 Councilman Travis Davis, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan has told the Daily Journal numerous times that he does not support any form of public transit in Tupelo other than the transportation for elderly or disabled residents and does not want the program renewed. However, Bryan said despite public transit being included in the budget, he will vote to approve the budget.
“I’m not for public transit, but I’m still supporting the budget,” Mike Bryan said. “When we vote, I will ask the meeting minutes to reflect that I don't support public transit.”
Ward 2 Council member Lynn Bryan has indicated some level of support for public transportation, but has not given a definitive answer saying whether or not he supports renewal of the system.
At a budget hearing last week, Lynn Bryan raised concern that he did not want public transit to compete with local taxi owners, but predicted the ridership could reach up to 100 riders a day.
For the initial vote on public transportation last year, Whittington, Mike Bryan and Lynn Bryan all voted against approving public transportation for a pilot program.
The transit system previously had a fixed route system and an on demand system. The city voted to eliminate the fixed route system in June and expand the on demand system to the general public.
The city will discuss its capital projects plan on Sept. 3 and will vote to accept or reject the final budget no later than Sept. 15.