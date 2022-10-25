Southern Heights RV Resort Minor Site Plan

This illustration provided by the city of Tupelo shows the site plans for a proposed RV park for the Southern Heights neighborhood in Tupelo. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the plans late last week.

TUPELO – The City Council is set to make a final decision on a proposed RV resort project in south Tupelo after city officials twice rejected it for not being “in harmony” with the neighborhood.

