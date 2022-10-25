This illustration provided by the city of Tupelo shows the site plans for a proposed RV park for the Southern Heights neighborhood in Tupelo. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the plans late last week.
TUPELO – The City Council is set to make a final decision on a proposed RV resort project in south Tupelo after city officials twice rejected it for not being “in harmony” with the neighborhood.
The project, Southern Heights RV Resort, would have 34 RV site hookups, pickleball courts, a community garden, an in-ground pool and other amenities. Property owner and local businessman Jeremie Richardson hopes to build the resort behind his property on a 16-acre lot off Williams Street, just south of Theron Nichols Park.
Despite Richardson’s enthusiasm, residents from the area twice voiced their concerns with the project, first during a compatibility hearing in which Development Services Director Tanner Newman denied the project and then during an appeal hearing that saw the Planning Committee affirm the rejection.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones joined both meetings to voice disapproval of the project. She and area residents had a litany of issues with the project, noting that its location was not conducive for the project because it was not close to outdoor activities and too far from the interstate and major highways.
“I think the council will stand with me,” she said. “There are a lot of concerns within the neighborhood with the RV park being in the middle of their neighborhood.”
Richardson said residents' fears were unfounded, arguing during the early October Planning Committee meeting that the proposal would directly impact less than 20 residential properties. He also noted there was a petition with 80 signatures from Southern Heights residents who were in favor of the project.
The land’s zoning is use-by compatibility, but any project must follow specific rules and guidelines to be approved. The three conditions for a project to receive approval through use-by-compatibility: The project must not adversely affect health or public safety, must conform to all applicable special requirements and must “be in harmony with the area” and “not be substantially injurious” to property.
Newman previously said his disapproval came from a “lack of harmony” with the surrounding neighborhood.
The next City Council meeting will be Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
