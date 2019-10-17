TUPELO • City officials are exploring the possibility of partnering with Pontotoc County to make modifications to a road that has fallen into disrepair.
Tupelo officials are partnering with the neighboring county because the city recently annexed some of Mount Pleasant Road in the Belden community. The right of way line goes directly down the middle of the road, and the western half of the road belongs to Pontotoc County and the eastern half of the road is owned by the city.
Chuck Williams, director of the city’s public works department, said the city is going to place new asphalt on the damaged road and fill in potholes where needed.
“This road is just in need of repair and has a few bad spots,” Williams said. “We’re out there anyway. We’ve done four other roads out there.”
Williams said it will cost $75,000 to repair the road, and the city will split the cost in half with Pontotoc County.
“The main thing is we’re trying to make good on our promises that we’re going to take care of the annexed roads,” Williams said.
Williams said the idea to make repairs to the road started when Pontotoc County District 4 Supervisor Ernie Wright came to him and requested that the city help with the road.
Wright told the Daily Journal that the road has switched jurisdiction numerous times since he’s been a supervisor, and the road has only been in his ward for a little over a year. He said the road isn’t in any worse shape than other roads in the county, but it still needs to be repaired.
“Sixty percent of our roads need to be resurfaced,” he said. “It’s not worse than others, but I have been in contact with one of the residents over that.”
He said the county is waiting for Tupelo to send a letter from the city’s attorney to the board explaining the partnership, which will then be reviewed by the county’s attorney.
“Once they get that done and price it, we’ll move forward from there,” Wright said.