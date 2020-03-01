TUPELO • City officials are proposing to rename a major road in Tupelo to hopefully rebrand the area around the street and to bolster its image in the community.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session Tuesday where it discussed the possibility of renaming Ida Street to Ida B. Wells Street. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis is one of the main orchestrators of the proposal.
Davis said the contractors for new residential units being constructed on Ida Street approached her and other council members about changing the name of the street before the units were sold to residents.
“When the contractor talked to us about it, I asked if he could give some information on who the street was named after because I wasn't interested in changing a street just for the heck of it,” Davis said.
Davis and other council members discovered the road was named after Ida B. Wells-Barnett — a pioneer of the civil rights movement.
Wells-Barnett was an investigative journalist and educator. She was born into slavery in Holly Springs. Wells-Barnett later moved to Memphis, where she was forced to live under Jim Crow-era policies.
In Memphis, she reported on the horrors of lynchings and how they were mainly used against African Americans citizens. She later fled to Chicago after receiving threats for her reporting.
“In my opinion she’s almost as outstanding as Martin Luther King for the things she’s done,” Davis said.
City officials are now in the process of constructing material to hand to residents and businesses owners who live in the area to give them an opportunity to voice an opinion on the topic.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker told the council at the meeting that once local officials hear from community members, the council would have to vote on a resolution to change the name.
According to Walker, if the resolution passes, it would then go to the county’s E-911 director to study. The director would coordinate with the post office to determine if the name conflicts with any other road name in the area. If there is no conflict, the director would issue a directive to have the name changed.
None of the council members present at the meeting objected to the decision, but Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said he didn’t know if the change being proposed would impact the perception in the community.
“I don't really have an issue with it, but I mean if you're going to use the name Ida in it, I don't think you're going to change the perception of the street if you leave it Ida B. Wells versus Ida Street,” Whittington said.
City officials are now in the process of meeting with residents and business owners in the area to discuss the name change. The topic will likely be discussed at future council meetings.