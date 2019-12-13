TUPELO • City officials are working to streamline the process for installation of speed tables on residential roads.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on Thursday, and Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration presented the first draft of a formal speed table policy to the council.
According to the policy, a request for a speed table must come either from a neighborhood association or an individual citizen who isn’t represented by a neighborhood association.
"The whole purpose of this is to help our residential areas be safer,” city engineer Dennis Bonds said. “It's a traffic calming device. The key point here is it's only going to be used on residential streets and not major thoroughfares.”
Once a neighborhood association receives support from the majority of the group, a proposal must be submitted to the city’s traffic committee for consideration. The request will then be evaluated by the committee for approval or denial.
“The request will be studied by the committee and the city engineer, if approved,” the policy draft reads. “The request will then go to the Tupelo City Council for final approval. Once this process is complete, it will be placed on the Speed Table Project List. The Speed Tables will be paid for by the Neighborhood Association making the request.”
Speed tables are devices placed on the ground that are used to slow traffic down and keep vehicles from speeding. Speed tables are slightly larger than speed humps.
According to the policy draft presented to council members, some of the items a road must meet to have a speed table are as follows: a road must be a two-lane street; the street must have adequate sight distance to safely accommodate the speed tables; the speed table cannot interfere with drainage or property access; and must not have curves that prevent the safe placement of the speed table installation.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal by phone that the administration is waiting to see what the council’s input on the policy is before it performs more detailed work on the issue.
Lewis said depending on how receptive the council is to speed tables, the administration may propose setting aside money in the city’s budget to pay for a certain number of speed tables each year based on the recommendation from the city’s traffic committee.
“If we go forward regardless of who pays for it, we have a contract with a concrete company to install (the speed tables),” he said.
Lewis said the topic will be discussed in more detail at a pre-council meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.