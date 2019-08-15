TUPELO • City officials are exploring options to renew its waste pickup agreement with Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. after its current contract with the company is set to expire at the end of the month.
Kevin Shackelford, the district manager for Waste Management, presented two different contract proposals to the Tupelo City Council at a work session on Tuesday. He said there is not a lot of difference between the current contract and the contract he is proposing to the city.
“There’s no change in the current pickup,” Sahckelford said. “The price is the only thing that’s different.”
Shackelford presented two options to the city. The first option was for a time period of four years with an option to extend the contract for an additional two years, which would total to a possible six year contract. This contract would cost each single family resident $14.41 per month.
The second option Shackelford presented was for a six year contract with an optional four year extension, which could lead to a possible ten year contract. This contract would cost single family residential homes $14.12 per month. The current contract with the city bill residents a monthly fee of $13.42 per month.
The trash service would remain the same under both contract options with the company picking trash up twice a week and picking recycling up once every other week in residential areas.
Shackelford told council members he would like the city to agree to the six-year contract. Several members of the city council seemed to be leaning toward agreeing to the six year contract after the presentation.
Ward One Councilman Markel Whittington said he was happy with the company and thinks Waste Management is a great company.
“The longer we can go, the better,” Whittington said.
Ward Six Councilman Mike Bryan agreed with Whittington and said he’s leaning toward for the six year option because of the lower monthly rate.
If the city approves the six year contract, this will lead to an increase of 70 cents per month for trash service, which several council members said was a marginal increase considering the last contract agreement with the company was six years ago.
City Attorney Ben Logan told the Daily Journal that previously a municipality could only partner with a waste management company for a maximum of six years, but a recent law passed by the Mississippi State Legislature allows cities to partner with a waste management company for 10 years.
According to a committee report from the waste contract, two companies submitted a proposal to the city. Waste Connections of MS submitted a “no offer” proposal, and the city dismissed the proposal. Waste Management was the only company that submitted an actual offer that met the criteria for the city’s contract request.
The city is set to vote on a final contract agreement in the upcoming weeks. The new prices are set to be enacted in October.