TUPELO • City officials broke down plans for the $9.4 million they received in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government during a Tuesday morning work session.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said that along with the APRA allotment, the city would shell out an extra $18 million for drainage from a State Revolving Loan Fund that the state already approved. The city also hopes to secure another $9 million from the Legislature, bringing the total to $36 million.
“Being able to match it, we are going to be able to extend this money a lot further,” said Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons, whose department will oversee much of the work. “It is a great opportunity.”
The city proposed about 20 projects throughout each ward, with estimated costs from as high as $6 million for a new sewer line from the Southwest Pump Station to South Gloster Street to as low as $184,000 at Holly Hill Street.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the matching grants from the state would flow through $450 million in ARPA funds that the state must use on matching ARPA allocations for city and county projects.
Logan told the Daily Journal that the fate of these projects wouldn't depend on getting the $9 million injection from the state. He said the city would split the funds in half and reallocate half to water projects and the other half to sewer projects.
"It is a competitive grant across the state," he said, noting that almost every municipality in the state would be vying for a piece of the pie.
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan asked if there were any priorities on which projects get completed first. He said there was previously a policy that included a “priority list” that put projects in order of water in residents' homes, water in businesses, water on streets and water on yards.
“We have water in houses in Bristow Acres, and we have to do something about it,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis asked if there was any way to add drainage work on Tolbert Street to the list, noting that increased construction on the street has caused some drainage issues.
Lewis explained that the city picked projects using guidelines from a 2016 drainage study completed by Cook Coggins. He also said the administration would be working on securing the grants from the state, after which it would secure contractors and bids. Much of the projects, Lewis said, were already on the capital plan.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston asked if any excess funds could go to complete roadwork that the city cut short due to inflation and rising oil by the barrel costs. Lewis said the money would have to go to drainage or other approved projects but noted the excess cash flow into these projects would leave more room in the capital budget for projects like additional road maintenance.
“If we have a little left over, we can't say it can go to overlay. This is very specific,” he said of where the city could allocate ARPA funds, adding that it would still indirectly benefit other projects even if the city can't earmark funds to things like roads and bridges.
The city has until 2024 to allocate the ARPA funds and until 2026 to spend the money.