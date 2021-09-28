In this file photo from Aug. 25, 2021, a sign at B-Unlimited in Oxford tells customers to wear masks while shopping. Citing a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County and a reduced number of people hospitalized in the local ICU, Oxford aldermen voted Tuesday to rescind a citywide mask mandate for anyone ages 6 and older.
OXFORD • Oxford officials have voted to rescind a citywide mask mandate, but have left in place a mask requirement for the city's unvaccinated employees.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted on Tuesday afternoon to rescind a mandate approved by the board on Aug. 24 that required but left in place a mask requirement for unvaccinated city employees required individuals ages 6 and older wear face masks indoors at businesses and city-owned properties throughout the city and outdoors where social distancing was not possible.
Alderman Rick Addy motioned to rescind the mandate. He said the city's number of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining since the mandate was put into place.
"Our numbers have come down dramatically," Addy said. "Our local numbers are very good."
Board members removed the mandate with a unanimous vote.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill cited a lower number of COVID-19 cases and a lessening strain on Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi as factors in ending the mask requirement.
"Our hospital numbers continue to be much better," the mayor said. "We get a report each day of how many are in the hospital and how many are in the ICU that are COVID-positive, and that number has gone down dramatically over the past few weeks, but consistently over the past seven days."
Tannehill said the local hospital has accepted 31 direct admit and transfer patients from surrounding counties and states over the past week, which shows that the number of hospital beds are freeing up.
"It shows what a great job our hospital has done in managing effective care," Tannehill said.
As of Tuesday, there were 30 COVID-19 patients in Baptist Memorial Hospital, nine of which were in the ICU.
Statewide, 1,520 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mississippi Tuesday, along with 58 deaths. In Lafayette County, there were 27 new cases.
The average number of new cases per day in Lafayette County is 22.86 over the past week, according to Oxford's emergency management director Jimmy Allgood.