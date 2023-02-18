TUPELO — With a cornucopia of projects on the city's plate, officials have set out an ambitious slate of infrastructure projects for the year.
Public Works Director Chuck Williams said the administration intends to widen Endville Road from Walsh Road to Countywood Road to alleviate traffic and increase safety at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. The city’s capital plan shows it allocated about $1.3 million for the project.
“We will make it better out there for people that are coming and going from the school in the morning,” Williams said.
Construction on Eason Boulevard’s widening project through the Major Thoroughfare Committee started last year, but the city is scheduled to have it completed by the end of April, City Engineer Dennis Bonds said.
The committee also gave the green light for the Veterans Boulevard widening project from Hamm Street to Eason Boulevard. Bidding for the project will be on Feb. 28, and construction is slotted to begin in the summer.
As part of an agreement with the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation, the city began work on the construction of an access road off of Gun Club Road to allow construction workers access to the site to build Chickasaw Heritage Center. Curb and gutter work continues along the burgeoning street, and the city slotted its completion by May.
Once the road is complete, the work can begin on the heritage center, which has a goal of helping visitors better understand the history of the Chickasaw Nation as viewed through the eyes of the Chickasaw themselves. The facility will feature an exhibit hall, theater, gift shop, cafe, reconstructed village area and other attractions.
The city also secured two Federal Transportation Alternatives Program grants to build sidewalks along North Gloster Street and a section of Barnes Crossing in Ward 4. The second grant would go to the construction of sidewalks along South Green and Mitchell streets in Ward 7. The city anticipates the project to kick off in the fall, with construction beginning in December.
Along with street work, the city has begun work on Transportation Alternatives Program for upgrades to crossings at Park Street and Spring Street. The city estimates the projects to be complete by the end of May.
The upgrades are part of a broader effort from the city to establish two quiet zones that run through the heart of the city and meet at the intersection of West Main Street and Gloster Street, known as cross town.
Federal regulations require trains to sound warnings before crossing a road, but federally designated quiet zones — a section of track that has safety features like crossing arms and flashing lights — lets railroads waive federal regulations on when and for how long to sound a warning upon crossing a road.
City Engineer Dennis Bonds previously said it will take a total of 19 railroad crossing upgrades, which cost about $25,000 a piece, to establish a the zones. Once completed the only crossing in which trains will have to sound a warning will be at cross town