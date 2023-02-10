TUPELO — The city of Tupelo and developers from a controversial apartment complex being built in west Tupelo have filed responses to residents' and business owners’ bid for a new hearing and the reversal of the Lee County Circuit Court’s order.
Following a motion for relief from a host of residents of the nearby Cottonwood Estates subdivision, business owners from the area and an interested developer, attorneys for the Flowerdale Commons and the City of Tupelo filed responses asking the Lee County Circuit Court to deny the request of the business owners and residents for a reversal of the judge’s order or a new hearing.
In a motion filed Thursday, Memphis-based Attorney Zachary Busey, representing the city, deemed the appellant’s request a “copy and paste motion without merit.” Tupelo-based attorney Shane McLaughlin, representing the developers of the 46-unit apartment complex to be constructed on Colonial Estates Road in west Tupelo, claimed the appellants' motion had no new arguments. He wrote that any motion for a new hearing was unneeded in a response filed Wednesday.
“Both sides availed themselves of the opportunity to fully brief the issues in this case,” McLaughlin wrote. “The briefing consisted of four extensive briefs by the parties and an amicus brief amounting to a cumulative one hundred and eleven pages. To say that this matter was not exhaustively briefed is disingenuous.”
The appellants previously appealed to the circuit court to overturn the City Council’s decision to approve the site plans of the apartment complex, which received housing tax credits for construction.
After Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk released an order affirming the decision, Tupelo-based attorney William Spencer filed the motion for relief on Jan. 30.
The argument at the crux of the motion was that the city erred in approving the complex, Funderburk erred in affirming the decision, that the developer’s site plan was deficient and that new evidence in the form of a Jan. 14 article in the Daily Journal would have changed the outcome of the ruling.
McLaughlin deemed the motion a stall tactic that did not "approach the standard" for relief. He called the article a “non-starter” because statements from city employees have no bearing on the Council’s intent. Busey further argued that the article in question was not attached to the motion for relief and did not elaborate on its content.
The Tupelo Planning Committee previously voted to require all future apartment developments to gain the committee’s approval. The council has not addressed the committee's recommendation as of Friday. Development Services Director Tanner Newman previously said the litigation stalled the decision, and the administration had no comment or recommendation on the committee’s decision.
With the motion and responses filed, the next step in the litigation is for the Lee County Circuit Court to rule on the motion. If rejected, the appellants could appeal the decision to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.