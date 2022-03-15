TUPELO • A longtime firefighter and fire chief with the Mississippi Air National Guard has been tapped to lead the Tupelo Fire Department.
Members of the Tupelo City Council voted 6-1 to hire Chief Master Sgt. John Kelly Elliott as Tupelo’s fire chief. He replaces Interim Chief Jimmy Avery, who stepped into the position in June 2021 when former Chief Thomas Walker retired.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones was the lone dissenting vote.
Although Elliott wasn't present at Tuesday night's meeting, he told the Daily Journal he was excited about the opportunity to lead the city's fire department.
"To say I am extremely honored to be considered for Fire Chief by the Mayor and City Council would be an understatement," he said. "Tupelo Fire Department has a history of having some of the most well-respected firefighters in the state. I look forward to getting on board, building strong relationships, ensuring we are focused in the right direction, and as a team taking the department to the next level."
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, who nominated Elliott to lead the city's fire department, said Elliott's 30 years of experience in the field will make him a fine addition to the administration.
“I think we are fortunate to see him come back home to Tupelo,” Jordan said.
Elliott worked at the Tupelo Fire Department from 1995 to 1998 and previously served as Senior Enlisted Leader at Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and fire chief at the 172nd Airlift Wing in Thompson Field in Jackson.
Elliot told the Daily Journal his first step in the position would be to look at the department's programs and organizational structure to ensure its priorities match his own.
"If we are mission focused, competent in our roles, have ownership at every level of the department and taking care of our personnel, the rest tends to fall into place," he said.
Along with his practical experience, Elliott also has an associate’s degree in Fire Science Technology from Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Col., and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.
Elliott's nomination in early March came as a surprise. In late February, Tupelo Communications Director Scott Costello said city officials had narrowed a list of 20 applicants to five candidates, although Elliott was not among them.
The five candidates, as reported by the Daily Journal, were Interim Tupelo Fire Chief Jimmy Avery; Steve Collins, a former information management system analyst; Tupelo Fire Marshall Michael Montgomery; Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell; and Tupelo Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw.
Jordan told the Daily Journal on the day he officially announced Elliott's nomination that he had narrowed the list of candidates to three — Avery, Montgomery and Wardlaw — when Elliott had expressed interest in the job. The mayor said he was so impressed with Elliot's resume, he felt he was a the best choice to lead the department.