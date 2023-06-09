TUPELO – The city of Tupelo has reached a major milestone in energy savings.
This week, the city of Tupelo reached over $1 million in energy savings since the city’s partnership with Schneider Electric began in 2015.
The project began as a way to improve the lighting of the athletic fields around town, and eventually transformed into a citywide parks and recreation upgrade focusing on better and more energy efficient lighting.
Schneider Electric, which has been known to help different cities statewide, presented a plan to the city and gained the partnership.
Even after the presented plan was installed, however, Schneider Electric continued to be a working partner with the city.
“That’s one of the pluses of working with companies like (Schneider Electric),” Don Lewis, Tupelo City Director, said. “They’re not just there for the quick sale. They’re in there for the long haul.”
The savings come from a variety of sources, including a switch to LED lighting for city-owned buildings, changing to more efficient heating and cooling units, and more.
“This was a big push for energy efficiency and lighting efficiency,” Lewis said.
The program and partnership with Schneider Electric continue, and the company makes sure that the changes are maintained and running correctly.
“It’s going to be an ongoing program that we have,” Lewis said.
Based on the success of this program, the city has also been working with Tupelo Water & Light to upgrade street lighting to be more efficient and effective. So far, they have upgraded the lighting on the major streets, and are now working in local neighborhoods.
