djr-2022-03-20-news-tupelo-city-hall-arp3

Tupelo City Hall

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – The city of Tupelo has reached a major milestone in energy savings.

Newsletters

Abrielle is a news intern for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at abrielle.carnathan@journalinc.com.

Tags

News Intern

Abrielle Carnathan is a native of Tupelo. She currently attends Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

Recommended for you