TUPELO • Some city leaders want to change how the executive director of the BancorpSouth Arena is hired – a move some of the leaders of the arena’s commission don’t support.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposed change. Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration wants to place the arena director under the supervision of the city’s chief financial officer and the mayor’s administration. This would ultimately give the mayor the authority to fire a director.
Currently, the director of the arena is hired and fired at the discretion of a majority vote of the Tupelo Coliseum Commission. The commission is a nine-member group with almost all of its members appointed by Shelton and approved by the City Council.
Shelton’s administration now wants the commission to recommend a candidate to the mayor. The mayor would then formally appoint someone as director, and the council would then vote to approve or reject the nominee.
“It would be handled as a typical department head for the city,” Shelton told the Daily Journal. “Other than that, the day-to-day operations of the arena would remain the same.”
Shelton and members of his administration argue that the existing ordinance regarding the coliseum commission was crafted when the city was under a different form of city government and that Shelton’s proposed changes are simply an update to conform with the city’s current form of government.
The current director of the arena is Todd Hunt, who is leaving the position at the end of the month. Hunt has been the director of the arena since 2007. At the meeting, nearly all of the elected officials praised Hunt’s performance as director over the past 13 years. Administration officials said the main reason the ordinance has not been amended before now is because of Hunt’s successful tenure.
Scott Reed, the chairman of the commission, has been on the commission for more than 10 years. He and Hunt believe the current process should remain as it is to avoid politics from getting involved in the operations of the arena.
“When you give the ability to hire and fire to City Hall, you bring politics into this,” Reed told the Daily Journal.
Hunt, who told the Daily Journal he initially agreed to accept the director position to try and help the arena because it was financially struggling at the time, agreed with Reed.
“Our commission only has one political goal, which is to forward the mission of the arena,” Hunt said.
Both Hunt and Reed argue that the arenas in the southeast that are successful are all governed by an independent commission.
Hunt’s resignation and the proposed changes come as the arena has faced a decline in revenue because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and amid a multi-million renovation project.
Reed believes an independent commission is vital to the success of the mission of the arena. He said he understands the city leaders’ position and concerns, but he just respectfully disagrees with them.
In the meeting, Reed said the commission previously had to make some unpopular decisions and fire directors who were not managing the day-to-day operations of the arena efficiently, even though they were liked by city officials.
However, Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, said at the meeting that she has also experienced arena directors who were not managing the arena’s finances efficiently, and the city had no power to replace them.
The majority of the arena’s budget stems from revenue generated by the arena itself and not from dollars approved by council during the budget process.
Some council members in the meeting said they needed time to think over the proposed revision, while some declared support of the proposal.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings said that he thinks the council and the administration should ultimately be responsible for ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent correctly and supports the revision to provide more oversight to the director.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis also said she plans to support the mayor’s proposal.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said the only thing he feared about the amendment is that political figures would get in the way of a successful business operation.
The Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance amendment on Tuesday, June 16.