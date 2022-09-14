City Hall is shown through the entrance gate at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo on March 3, 2022. City officials hope to recreate the area's success by extending the Downtown Main Street District overlay east and west.
TUPELO • City of Tupelo officials seem mostly supportive of plans to expand the city's downtown area, although councilmembers did have questions.
On Tuesday, members of the City Council discussed the Tupelo Planning Committee's approved proposal to extend the downtown Tupelo overlay district, a move which they believe will help better unite the bustling downtown area and the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the city's largest tourist draw.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones asked how this might affect religious establishments in the area. She said she didn’t want downtown life to impact nearby places of worship.
Neal McCoy, Director of the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, noted that the downtown to-go cup area, which allows people to carry alcoholic beverages throughout the district, would not extend along with the changes to overlay. City Planner Jenny Savely noted the expansion could only benefit churches in the way of increasing property values.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, in whose ward the Elvis Presley Birthplace resides, asked if the administration considered placing other streets Elvis Presley frequented within the expanded overlay. Newman said they expected to eventually expand into a "birthplace overlay district."
"We share that vision, and I don't think it is that far down the road," said Tanner Newman, Tupelo Development Services Director.
Newman also noted that there is increased interest from developers along East Main Street. He said the administration proposed this overlay to prepare for the development.
