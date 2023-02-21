TUPELO — City officials aim to bring repairs and upgrades this year to a host of city-owned properties, including parks, recreational facilities and administrative buildings.
Multiple parks will also see upgrades, including the inclusion of bathrooms near the fairgrounds at Fairpark. Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Neal McCoy said he expects to come before the council in about a month.
This will be the second request for bids on the project. The council previously rejected bids last August for the project because the lowest bid was $150,000 over budget.
Mayor Todd Jordan said he believed the bathrooms were a necessity for families using the park. As of today, all individuals at the park must go to City Hall for the nearest restroom
“(The restroom) is needed … it is a well-used playground, and the children and parents need somewhere to go,” Jordan said. “We’ve invested so much money in that area, and anything we can do to enhance it is a positive for Fairpark.”
McCoy noted he expects bids for accessibility upgrades to the Elvis Presley birthplace to come before the council during the Feb. 21 council meeting. The project will see the attraction’s driveway extended with a turnaround big enough to accommodate tour buses at the overlook pavilion on the southeast end of the property. He said bids came in below the expected cost of the project.
Officials hope to complete a master plan for Ballard Park’s accessibility upgrades by the end of the month, and renovations to the Hank and Helen Warner Skatepark are slotted to be completed by the end of June at the latest.
Lee Acres has a $1.2 million project that will see a fenced, lighted 12-court pickleball area, restroom upgrades and a parking lot. Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said the city recently finalized the project’s plans and will advertise for bids soon. The city’s timeline estimates the project’s completion by October.
Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis but uses a paddle rather than a racket along with a perforated, hollow ball on a much smaller court. City officials have indicated the sport has surged in popularity over the last few years and hope to accommodate the growing community.
The Tupelo Police Athletic League will get a new roof this year. Williams said the roof began leaking in multiple spots and needed replacement. The council approved a bid from Memphis-based roofing company Rana Construction Company during the meeting on Feb. 7. Williams said the city and company expect to hold a preconstruction meeting this week for the project, which has a budget of about $120,000. He said it should be started and completed by the end of April.
The city has also eyed $500,000 in upgrades to the council’s chambers. The council recently gave the administration the green light to take the project out to bid. Once the bidding process is complete, the council will vote to approve or reject the project. Both Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones previously told the Daily Journal they did not support the project at its current costs.
The city anticipates upgrades to the Cadence Bank Arena’s chiller to be complete by April at the latest. The chillers are large heat, ventilation and air conditioning units that regulate the temperature of the building. The project also includes the replacement of the arena’s ice plant and generator.