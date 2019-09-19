TUPELO • City officials passed a non-exclusive franchise agreement with C Spire and its parent company Telapex, that established parameters for them to lay fiber optic cable lines and provide video services to city residents.
Among the council members present, the Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to adopt the contract agreement for 10 years with the option to automatically renew the contract for five consecutive periods of five years.
Ben Logan, the city’s attorney, told the Daily Journal C Spire proposed to have a contract agreement for 25 years, which is the maximum amount of time for a franchise contract, but the city wanted a shorter contract.
“We wanted a shorter term, and they have agreed to a 10-year contract with automatic renewals that you have to pretty much let them know within six months of the expired contract that you don't want to renew the franchise,” Logan said.
Logan said the contract is similar to previous agreements with C Spire, but the reason the city had to adopt a new franchise agreement with the company is because C Spire could start offering video services, which the city can regulate.
“The delivery of video content requires that there be a franchise or video services contract with the municipality or the governmental unit that controls the right of ways,” Logan said.
The contract the city adopted defines video services as transmission to subscribers in a residence or commercial space with a closed transmission path, which means it does not consider streaming as video services.
The city is charging the company a 2% franchise fee for all general revenues Comcast receives from the video services.
Logan said the maximum percentage a city can charge is 5%, but most of the time the franchise fee the city imposes is passed down to the customer, which is why the city only imposed a 2% fee.
The adoption of the franchise agreement comes at a time when the city is also looking to change some of its telecommunication ordinances that dictate how companies can lay utility lines on city property.
One of these is establishing that franchises must lay new utility lines at least two feet away from current utility lines. Logan said the main reason for this is city departments will go in to make repairs to their utility lines and find it difficult to work with other utility lines so close together.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light, told the Daily Journal at a recent council work session he approved of the changes the administration was proposing in its ordinances because they would protect his department and give enough room to work without worrying about damaging other wiring and lines from utility companies.
“We’re running out of right of way, and there’s more utility lines coming,” Timmons said
Timmons said he was changing a utility pole out one time and accidentally cut into a small portion of a fiber optic line. Timmons said fiber optic lines are expensive to splice and repair and it cost him money to repair it. With the two-feet rule, Timmons said he could avoid some of these problems.
The city is expected to discuss more changes to its telecommunication ordinances at future council meetings.