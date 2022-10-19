TUPELO – Tupelo city officials gave the green light to demolish one of its oldest fire stations after over six decades of serving the All-America City.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to demolish the old Fire Station No. 2 to make way to sell the property. This follows the building of a new fire station located on the corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street in the Gravlee neighborhood.
“Since the fire department has moved into the new fire station, there is no longer any need for the old fire station,” Assistant City Attorney Stephen Reed told the Council Tuesday night. “The request is to surplus the building and the real property it sits on so that we can go forward with the demolition process.”
The city built the original station, which is located on West Main Street near Crosstown, in 1958. It has seen no major renovations since, leading to a plethora of health and safety concerns that sparked the new construction.
Along with the demolition approval, the council also approved the surplus of items within the building, mainly a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit to be disposed of and an exhaust system to be stripped for parts.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the city did not have a buyer for the property lined up. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the demolition does not have a set date but the city should move forward with it in a few weeks.
“The mayor said it best — there had been problems with the first station since day one,” Newman said. “We certainly wouldn’t demolish the building if it were in good condition.”
Tupelo Historic Preservation Commission member Doyce Deas said demolition is a poor mindset for the city. She said despite demolition being easier for municipalities, it was often more efficient and climate-conscious to repurpose buildings.
“I just get so tired of having everything torn down,” she said. “It makes me sad.”
Deas said because of its location, the old fire station “had been tucked away” and not particularly important, but that still didn’t justify its demolition.
“Anything over 50 years old is historic; whether it is significant is another thing. I don’t think (the old Fire Station No. 2) is of particular significance,” she said. “The building is basically a box, and someone could come in and reconfigure it to whatever they want. … We have to start thinking differently about how we face issues of this nature.”
She praised the city for its recent move to seek request for proposals from developers for the Gravlee Lumber building and said that it was the best way for the city to move forward while still preserving historic buildings.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.