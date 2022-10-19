djr-2022-10-19-news-station2-twp1

File Photo from January 2020 of Tupelo Fire Station No. 2

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO – Tupelo city officials gave the green light to demolish one of its oldest fire stations after over six decades of serving the All-America City.

