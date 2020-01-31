TUPELO • City leaders are looking to relocate the town’s oldest fire station to a new area in a residential part of town.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on Thursday, where it discussed replacing Fire Station No. 2 and constructing a replacement on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue, which is located in the Gravlee neighborhood.
Thomas Walker, the Tupelo Fire Department chief, told the council that the city already owns this property and the space would give the fire department more room to operate without blocking traffic during an emergency.
The fire station, which is currently located on West Main Street, is currently the oldest station in town and has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Walker said the city has invested a good bit of money repairing the station in recent years, but it’s time to build a new facility that will last a long time.
“This current building has lasted 70 years,” Walker told the Daily Journal. “We want this new one to last 70 more years.”
Walker told the council the main concern he predicts residents will likely have about new location is the station being on the other side of the train tracks, with a possible concerned that a train crossing the tracks during an emergency could delay response time.
“All I can honestly tell them is that I can assure you will get the fastest response time that the law allows,” Walker said.
Walker said he also anticipates citizens to be considered with fire truck sirens sounding off while people are at home, but he assured council members that the fire station does not always have to use a siren if they aren’t traveling in a major area of town.
“On a residential area, we can come in and set some buffer zones to where if we pull out into the station going north that we wouldn’t turn the siren on until we got to Jackson Street, providing we weren’t meeting traffic,” Walker said.
The proposed location for the new station would fall in Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard’s ward. Beard told Walker that he initially thought the proposal was a good idea, but has not reached out to residents in the Gravlee neighborhood to gather input on the topic.
“I think it’s a good idea, but I do think we need to start the process of notifying people (in the area),” Beard said.
Beard told the Daily Journal he has some slight concerns over the fire trucks disturbing the residents with sirens, but is still wanting to discuss the situation in more detail with the neighborhood and the fire department.
“I’d be concerned if a siren went off during a church service,” Beard said.
Beard said he ultimately believes the presence of the fire department would heighten the atmosphere of the neighborhood and be a welcome addition to the area.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Council that Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration is planning to host public meetings and forums in the future where neighborhood residents can share their thoughts about the proposed relocation.