TUPELO • City officials now plan to construct a new right-hand turning lane at the intersection of West Jackson Street and Gloster Street as a Major Thoroughfare-funded expansion of that corridor continues to advance.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to spend $45,000 buying land that will be needed to build the turn lane, which is part of a taxpayer funded project that has grown more expensive since it was first proposed.
City leaders are paying $35,000 to Terry and Cheryl Traylor, the owners of Traylor’s Detail Shop, to acquire one piece of land and $10,000 to Magruder Investments for another portion of land, making this an additional $45,000 purchase for the city. The parcels of land have different owners but are adjacent to each other.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program, told the Daily Journal he was grateful for the property owners for working with the city because this will ease congestion on the road.
“This will allow us to have a dedicated right turn lane if you’re going west on Jackson Street,” Pirkle said. “It’s a very narrow area right now.”
Terry Traylor told the Daily Journal he initially did not want to sell any of his property to the city because he “needed every inch” to operate his business efficiently but eventually decided to sell a portion of his property to help ease traffic congestion in the area.
“I believe in helping, and I believe in making things as easy as possible,” Traylor said.
Early estimates from city leaders indicate the Jackson Street widening project going from Clayton Avenue to Madison Street is projected to cost approximately $8.7 million, with the latest property purchase also coming out of the Major Thoroughfare committee’s budget. The city’s purchase of new property comes at a time when the Major Thoroughfare Program is projected to face a $1 million shortfall in its current phase.
Pirkle said the new purchase did not put a burden on the committee’s budget and said the committee always has a shortfall in its phase because it “plans for a shortfall.”
“We always plan to use all the funds (in the current phase), and we are always going to have projects that aren’t finished,” Pirkle said. “We try to squeeze everything we can in.”
Pirkle said the idea for the turn lane was initially discussed in some meetings with residents who live near Jackson Street.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal the administration believes the purchase will be good for the city.
The city is hoping to construct the turn lane by April.