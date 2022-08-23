TUPELO • A Tupelo city official has rejected a proposed RV resort amid a flurry of concerns from nearby residents.
Late last week, Tupelo Development Services Director Tanner Newman denied a proposal by Tupelo resident and business owner Jeremie Richardson to build an RV resort within the Southern Heights neighborhood. That decision followed an hour-long public hearing in which 25 residents of Southern Heights spoke against the project.
“The consensus is evident here tonight, and the bottom line is I do not believe this development meets the character of the neighborhood, so this application will be denied,” Newman said after the hearing.
Richardson now has until the end of the workday on Tuesday to appeal Newman’s decision with the city planning committee. As of Monday afternoon, he had not filed an appeal.
Richardson’s proposal, titled Southern Heights RV Resort, includes 34 RV site hookups, a community garden, pickle ball courts and other amenities. The project would be nestled in a 16-acre lot off of Williams Street, just south of Theron Nichols Park.
“I’ve been a resident of this neighborhood for 22 years, and I am proposing an RV Resort be in my backyard,” Richardson said. “On the way here, I saw an RV, a very luxurious model, going south on (Highway) 45. He would be passing our facility. … Those people, we need a place for them to be able to stay in Tupelo to shop, fuel up (and) visit our sites. It would benefit tourism.”
The project is located in a medium-density residential zone in which RV parks are use-by-compatibility. City Planner Jenny Savely noted the meeting was specifically to establish if the project was compatible with the adjacent properties.
There are three conditions for approval in use-by-compatibility: the project must be “in harmony with the area” and “not substantially injurious” to property values, conform to all applicable special requirements and not adversely affect health or public safety.
Newman told the Daily Journal he denied the application because he did not feel the project was in harmony with the neighborhood.
Newman’s decision follows concerns from residents who believe the project isn’t a good fit for the neighborhood. Southern Heights residents expressed a fear of increased crime, safety issues from the added traffic and damage to local streets by an increased volume of large vehicles.
“We are trying to revamp our community, and we don’t want any more commercial business in there,” Southern Heights Neighborhood Association President Charles Moore said. “I thought it would be a disadvantage to our residents that currently live there, that would not bring up our property values and if we did allow it to come in. ... If you sold the property, and it brought more homes in, and it helped to raise our property values, I would give you 150%, but other than that, my statement is ‘no.’”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones also spoke against the proposal during the public hearing.
“These beautiful amenities are not for us. We can’t use them,” she said.
Of the 25 speakers, one was in favor. Southern Heights resident Randel Little said he saw no problem with the project. Of the dissenting residents, all said they supported the idea but believed it would be better suited closer to major highways or by a natural feature such as a lake or river.
When given a chance to respond, Richardson said he believes the residents’ concerns about the increase in crime and damage to roadways were unfounded.
Richardson said he believes Newman’s decision to be “unfair and unjust.”
