TUPELO • With the price of lumber and other building supplies continuing to spike, city officials for the second time this fiscal year have voted to temporarily delay the construction of a taxpayer-funded project.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted to reject a slate of bids submitted for the remodeling of the Bel Air Center, a city-owned multi-use facility that is rented out for events and leased out for a golf course. The total budget for the remodeling project, including architectural fees, is $1.5 million, but according to the city-contracted architect monitoring the project, the lowest bid submitted was around $1.8 million.
Despite the rejection, Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that they will conduct a work session next week to take a fresh look at the city’s finances and evaluate the desire from the city council on continuing to support the project.
The Bel Air Center is in Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington’s district who has long pushed for the facility’s renovation. Whittington, a Republican who recently announced his intent to run for mayor next year, believes the facility is in need of remodeling because it’s used by many citizens and is the only park in his ward.
“This project is not just for ward 1 but for the entire city,” Whittington said.
Other council members, including Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan, signaled support for moving forward with the project in some capacity.
“I do support this project, and I don’t want us to drag our feet on this,” Bryan said.
However, Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings seemed to question the notion of putting extra tax dollars into the project, asking if tax dollars should go toward a golf course, which he views as a sport that only a certain subset of citizens play.
During budget hearings for the current fiscal year, Jennings, a Democrat, asked pointed questions of the remodeling project when some council members suggested that the city do away with or reduce its funding to the Plant a Seed program, a seasonal program that provides lower income teenagers with a job in the city, for which Jennings is an ardent advocate.
This is now the second time the city has rejected bids for a project this year. Last month, the council voted to reject submitted bids for the construction of a new fire station on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue, which is located in the Gravlee neighborhood.
The entire budget for the project was also $1.5 million and the lowest bid came in roughly $300,000 over the project’s total budget. Both the fire station and Bel Air Center projects are funded through bonded debt, which the city approved to take on in January.
Despite the city trimming some of its operating costs this fiscal year because of the pandemic, several council members and officials in the Shelton administration have said that continuing forward with the projects are good investments for the city since the money has already been allocated.