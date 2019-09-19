TUPELO • Officials are moving forward with plans to offer another year of public transportation to residents after the City Council renewed the city’s contract with Northeast Mississippi Community Services, the company that provides transit services.
The contract renewal was largely a procedural motion since the council already included the funds to renew public transit in a budget for the next fiscal year. The council passed the motion 5-1 with Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan voting against the contract. Bryan has long been against public transportation in the city.
Steve Gaines, director of Northeast Mississippi Community Services, told the Daily Journal he is glad the contract with the city is renewed and looks forward to working with the city for another year.
“Hopefully this is the beginning to a long and prosperous relationship with the city,” Gaines said. “We appreciate the City Council and the mayor for everything they’re doing with us.”
Gaines said the program will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and residents are encouraged to call the transit office 48 hours in advance to secure a ride. A one-way trip will cost $2.
The Tupelo City Council voted to include public transportation in a budget for the next fiscal year, after Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, told the City Council Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration was looking to acquire approximately $50,000 in sponsorships to help offset the $155,000 cost of operating the transit system.
Lewis told the Daily Journal the administration is excited to be able to offer curb to curb transportation service for the next year.
“The next step is to go back and revisit our transportation committee and look at expanding it into an authority,” Lewis said. “From there, we would start working with our shareholders to look at what the next steps are.”
Lewis said the authority would look at longer term objectives for transportation in the city such as workforce transportation and transportation to higher education institutions. He also said the administration plans to meet with a transportation group in Washington, D.C., for ideas on how to advance the transportation program.
Previously, the city had two methods of public transit: one was a fixed route system that operated on a continuous loop, and the other was an “on demand” system where elderly and disabled citizens could call and request to be picked up from their home by calling 48 hours in advance.
The city voted to do away with the fixed route system in June and offer the on demand system citywide.