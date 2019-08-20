TUPELO • City officials have renewed the city’s contract with Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. for at least the next six years.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to renew the contract at its latest meeting on Tuesday, where the council agreed to a six-year contract with the option of extending the contract an extra four years.
Ward Seven Councilman Willie Jennings praised the company and said he has been impressed with Waste Management’s customer service under the current contract it has with the city.
“I’ve had so many compliments from the residents in my ward saying how nice the truck drivers are to them when picking trash up,” Jennings said.
The company is keeping its current trash pickup plan, the service picking up trash twice a week and picking up recycling once every other week. Residents will pay $14.12 per month for the service. This service charge is increasing by 70 cents from the previous contract, but several council members have said this is a minimal increase consider the long-term contract with the city.
The company also submitted an option for a four-year contract with an optional two-year contract extension, but several council members said the longer contract was better for the city.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said he was happy with the service and thinks Waste Management is a great company.
“The longer we can go, the better,” Whittington previously told the Daily Journal.
Waste Management was the only company to offer a contract proposal to the city.