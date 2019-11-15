TUPELO • With deliberations underway on which projects local officials think the city should invest in, Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration is currently proposing the city should take on approximately $10 million in bonded debt to invest in future projects.
Shelton, on the counsel of the city’s financial advisors, believes the city will have no problem receiving the bond money and has said the city is in good financial condition to take on the bonded debt to invest in the projects.
Here are the projects Shelton and his administration believe are the top priorities for the next fiscal year:
Renovations to the Bel Air Center
The Bel Air Center is a multi-use facility that is often rented for wedding receptions and other activities. It is surrounded by the Bel Air Golf Course, and, previously, it was the Tupelo Country Club. Early estimates indicate that it will cost around $1.2 million to renovate the facility.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington has been a strong proponent for renovating the Bel Air Center, which is located in his ward. Whittington said the center was built in the 60s and hasn’t been renovated since it was first constructed.
“It’s been on the (capital project list) at least four years,” Whittington said. “I voluntarily allowed it to be pushed back because we sorely needed to spend more money toward paving our streets. It’s now time to get it done.”
Whittington said Dick Hill, the previous councilman for ward one, also advocated for renovations to the center for a long period of time.
The Fairpark District
Shelton’s administration is planning to allocate approximately $1.5 million to go toward providing infrastructure to the Fairpark District to get property developers to construct residential homes in the area. The city would service water, electricity and sewage to the area for the potential developers.
Debbie Brangenburg, the director of the downtown Tupelo main street association, told the Daily Journal these potential funds for the district are a part of the long term plan that has been in place for nearly 30 years to develop the downtown area and attract more people there. She said this is preparing for the fourth phase of the overall project for the district.
“We are developing requests for proposals for developers to come in and make presentations to us and the allocation in the capital fund would be for infrastructure to complete the necessary things that we would have to have for that area,” Brangenburg said.
Bragneburg said the city has received a lot of calls from people interested in the project and the early intentions for the project is to install around 20 townhomes and 30 single family homes, but those numbers could change.
“We do have design criteria for the area,” she said. “That’s going to play a role in how we choose a developer. And, the bottom line of it is we’re ready and we want to get these homes on the tax rolls.”
She said this next phase has the potential to gain $159 million in private investments and said she did not know when construction would begin. However, she would like to see construction work to begin sometime in 2020.
Street Repairs
The Tupelo Public Works Department currently has a “StreetSaver” program, where city officials routinely allocate funds for street maintenance and overlay work to be done annually to public streets.
Once the city determines how much money it wants to allocate to the program, Chuck Williams, the city’s public works director, told the Daily Journal that the public works department will enter the funds into a software program. This program would then run an algorithm to match the funds with the condition of each individual road in the city.
“We go through and we update our StreetSaver inspections and make sure we match what we’re seeing,” Williams said.
He said the hardest part of the process is getting all the information together and compiling a list of all the roads with their safety descriptions.
“Once we have the list together, we’ll contract with one of our vendors and they’ll help us get them repaired.”
Replacing Fire Station No. 2
A fire station located at 1028 Main Street is the oldest fire station in the city and was first constructed in 1958. Tupelo Fire Department Chief Thomas Walker told the Daily Journal that the fire station is falling into disrepair and is the oldest fire station in town. The estimated cost for constructing a new fire station and replacing the old structure is $1.5 million.
Walker said the city has had to perform a lot of maintenance work to the facility and because the building is so old, the fire department has a hard time heating and cooling the building.
“We’ve had some foundation issues with the nearby creek causing some erosion,” Walker said. “We’ve about patched all we can patch.”
Walker said the roof has had to be replaced several times and the building has started leaking again, but he hopes with a new fire station constructed, a new building can last 50 or more years.
Another item the fire department is requesting the city purchase as part of the capital plan is a new fire truck. The administration is currently putting around $900,000 out of the total plan to go toward the ladder truck.
Thomas said the truck would be used to help keep the fire department’s public protection classification, which would help keep home insurance rates at its current rate because of the number of fire trucks in town.
“If we got the ladder truck, it would help keep us in compliance with what the rating bureau has suggested we do,” Thomas said.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that the administration is in contact with the city council about revisions to the plan. He also said he anticipates the administration will convene another work session to “fine tune” the bonded capital plan. The council is expected to vote on the final version of the plan sometime in January.